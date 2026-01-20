Sylvester Stallone flashes jacked physique at 79 in rare gym video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sylvester Stallone isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

The "Rocky" icon, 79, stunned fans over the weekend after showing off his muscular physique in a new gym video.

"I haven’t done a video from the gym in a long time," Stallone said with a laugh in the Instagram clip. "In a way, it’s kind of like a sanctuary, a church."

"We pray to get better, to feel better physically, so you have the strength to arrive at your goals, really confident and ready to face any challenge," he continued. "Keep punching, see you soon."

The Hollywood action star didn’t shy away from the reality of pushing iron at nearly 80 years old.

"Every year it gets harder and harder, but that’s why you gotta push harder and harder," Stallone wrote in the video caption. "Blood sweat and tears."

Fans were quick to show admiration for the "Creed" star after he spoke out about his health and fitness.

"It’s like a church for me as well. Physically, mentally and spiritually improves my life! Having spent time around you I’ve seen the physical benefits as we age!" a fellow actor and friend wrote, relating to Stallone.

"We’d be lucky to look like Sly at his age," another comment read.

A fan added, "Leading by example!! Looking great, Sly!"

The "Tulsa King" star’s fitness post comes after he opened up about how Hollywood once wrote him off entirely.

"For almost a decade, I couldn’t find work," he said during an interview with AARP.

"Nobody wanted me after 'Cop Land.' Even my agents," Stallone told the outlet. "I was fired from CAA. My personal manager at the time let me go. He said, 'I can’t do anything for you. Nobody really wants you anymore.' And I go, 'How’d this happen?' I was told these studios feel as though you’re not what you were."

The "Rocky" star continued to share the challenges he faced in Hollywood.

"But there I am, 60 years old, and the previous one, 'Rocky V,' was an abject failure. So, the original producers didn’t want to do the sixth film, 'Rocky Balboa,'" he said. "They said, basically, 'Over our dead bodies.' Even my wife was going, 'I don’t know if it’s such a good idea.'"

Despite the pushback, Stallone continued to fight on.

He now leads Paramount+’s hit crime drama "Tulsa King" and stars in "The Family Stallone," a reality series featuring his wife and daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.