Sylvester Stallone denies Jennifer Flavin’s claim he 'wasted' marital assets

Sylvester Stallone shot back at his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin in court papers – denying allegations he had squandered their cash.

Flavin filed for divorce Aug. 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the former couple owns a $35 million waterfront mansion, just months after their 25th wedding anniversary.

"The husband has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets," wrote his attorney Jeffrey Fisher in court papers filed Monday.

The statement was in response Flavin’s assertion that she deserves more than half in their split because, she alleges, the "Rocky" star has committed unspecified financial misdeeds that have reduced their total wealth.

In the filing, Stallone, 76, agreed with Flavin, 54, that their union is "irretrievably broken." He asked that Flavin pay her own legal fees and did not oppose her request to restore her maiden name.

The "Rambo" star is worth an estimated $400 million from his movies, real-estate deals and various businesses.

Under Florida law, Flavin is entitled to 50% of all earnings amassed during their union if they don’t have a prenuptial agreement that says otherwise, legal experts told Fox News Digital.

Stallone and Flavin, a former model from the San Fernando Valley, in California, tied the knot in 1997 when she was 29 and he was 51. They share three daughters.

There were signs that their marriage was on the rocks days before the divorce filing hit the court docket. Flavin was snapped exiting celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood sans her wedding band.

A few days later, a tattoo artist posted photos of Stallone to Instagram showing that the "First Blood" actor had covered a Flavin portrait on his right bicep with the visage of his beloved late bullmastiff Butkus, who starred alongside him in "Rocky."

Stallone previously released a statement to Fox News Digital, "I love my family. We are amicably and private addressing these personal issues."

Attorneys for the soon-to-be exes didn't immediately return requests for comment.