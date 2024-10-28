Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in latest role: Actress' best looks over the years

Seeing double

Sydney Sweeney's latest role as professional boxer Christy Martin has left her unrecognizable. In a recent Instagram post, Sweeney posed in costume alongside the real Martin with both of them holding up a fist.

"We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal," she wrote in the caption.

She continued, "There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry."

Throughout the rest of the caption, Sweeney thanked the cast and crew of the movie, later adding she is excited for audiences to "witness a story that’s as powerful as the woman who lived it."

The actress first announced her role in the movie on Instagram in October, posting a photo of herself in character wearing a curly brown wig, minimal makeup and baggy clothes while on the set.

"Well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film im working on right now. over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," she wrote alongside pictures of her in costume.

She continued, "Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :)"

"Way to go girl! Keep living up to your own expectations and not others!" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another commented on her growing muscles, adding, "THE DELTS! Wow! nice work" with a mind-blown emoji.

Country queen

"Endless gratitude to @lukecombs and @ericchurchmusic for bringing everyone together with this beautiful concert," Sweeney captioned a series of photos shared on Instagram of her and her friends enjoying themselves at the Concert for Carolina.

In the photos, Sweeney can be seen wearing an oversize denim jacket over a white shirt and high-waisted daisy duke shorts. She paired the look with black cowboy boots that ended just above her knees.

The "White Lotus" actress and her friends could be seen singing and dancing along with the various artists onstage.

Fans of the actress took to the comments section to share their love for Sweeney, writing, "Imagine going to see Luke Combs and Sydney Sweeney is there just chilling in her cowboy boots," and another lamenting the fact they missed a chance to meet her, writing, "Wow I was within 100 yards of you and I didn’t even know it."

Road to the Golden Globes

The "Anyone But You" star stunned when she walked the red carpet at the "Road to the Golden Globes Party" in September, wearing a black Alexander McQueen gown with a plunging mesh cutout with floral embroidery and a turtleneck neckline.

Sweeney kept her long blonde hair down and draped over her shoulders, accessorizing with a few diamond rings on each hand. She kept her makeup look simple with a nude lip and subtle silver eye shadow with a slight shimmer.

"Fashion is a really fun way of embracing different sides of yourself," she told People in August about her style. "Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back. It's a way of being able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am."

Paris

Sweeney made the most of her time in Paris over the summer as she was photographed while out on the streets of the historic city on a shopping spree.

The actress looked chic as she made her way through the city in a yellow corset Ralph Lauren top with floral embroidery on it and matching short-shorts, which she paired with blue knee-length socks and matching heels. She also accessorized with a handbag and rectangular sunglasses and wore her long blonde hair down.

"It's always going to change," Sweeney told People about her style. "That's what's so amazing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves, because we are so multifaceted and there's so much going on. I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life."

GLAAD Media Awards

Sweeney walked the red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards in March wearing a custom silk pale-blue Miu Miu dress with a cleavage-bearing scoop neckline. The gown featured both tank top straps for sleeves and bejeweled shoulder straps.

The actress accessorized the dress, which also featured a flowing train, with a handful of diamond rings, a diamond necklace and stud earrings, choosing to wear her hair in a short blonde bob.

She posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, with fans flooding the comments sections with praise, writing "Gorgeoussss," "GAGGED" and "Effortless."

'Madame Web' premiere

Sweeney channeled her inner spider when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her movie "Madame Web," in a strapless black dress with nude illusion under the bodice and black thread creating the shape of a spiderweb.

She kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for just a few rings, and kept her make-up natural, choosing a soft shade of pink for lipstick.

"Is it just me or you get more beautiful each day," one fan wrote on an Instagram post the star shared of herself at the premiere, while another added, "Always such a SLAY."

Miu Miu

The red carpet at Paris Fashion Week lit up when Sweeney arrived for the Miu Miu runway show in a two-piece set designed by the luxury brand. She walked the carpet in October 2023 in a black cropped tweed jacket with matching mini shorts.

Peeking out from the top of her shorts was a pair of white underwear. She also paired the look with black sunglasses, a black handbag and black strappy high heel shoes. The actress styled her long blonde hair in waves and let it flow down to her belly button.

"If I put [clothes] on, and I smile and I feel good [in them], then I know that's what I want to wear," she told People in August about whether people's opinions of her clothes bother her. "I don't really let other people dictate how I should feel or what I should be doing or wearing, because if I'm happy, and it's making me feel good, that's what matters."

Young Hollywood

The "Euphoria" star turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in August 2023 wearing a black leather Alexander McQueen dress with a sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice, a peplum pop out at the hips and a small slit at the bottom.

"@variety thank you for including me in the class of 2023, it was such a great night," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the evening. "And also i just wanna thank my incredible team who've been by my side since day one, and my fellow cast mates who are like family now :) got so much love and appreciation for all of you."

She completed the look with a pair of black Alexander McQueen heels, a variety of rings on each hand and large silver hoop earrings.

Elle

On the carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration, the actress wore a full leather outfit designed by Rokh, including a jacket with a sculptured bra cutout, which showcased her abs, and some loose-fitting pants.

Sweeney was honored as one of Elle's Women in Hollywood in October 2022 alongside Michelle Yeoh, Anne Hathaway, Sigourney Weaver, Ariana DeBose, Issa Rae, Zoë Kravitz and Olivia Wilde. In her acceptance speech at the ceremony, Sweeney read a letter she wrote to her younger self, sharing with her three lessons she learned in her career up until that point.

"I’m still learning today, and I’m going to be still learning tomorrow," she said at the end of her letter. "And that’s okay, because no one has it all figured out. And you’re going to be asked who you want to be when you grow up, and I really hope you’re proud of who we are now."