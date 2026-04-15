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Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney doubles down with American Eagle after controversial 'Great Jeans' campaign

Sweeney previously said she was 'honestly surprised by the reaction' to the first campaign

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Sydney Sweeney is back in business with American Eagle in a sequel campaign that’s turning heads.

Sweeney reunited with the brand for a new denim-focused campaign, months after her last one ignited a firestorm.

The "Euphoria" star is fronting "Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts," a sun-soaked, stripped-down sequel to her 2025 debut.

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Sydney Sweeney in a fitted t-shirt and light denim shorts poses sideways with hands on hips near a beach setting.

Sydney Sweeney smiles in her new American Eagle campaign, wearing a fitted tee and light denim shorts. (American Eagle)

This time, Sweeney leans into a more laid-back persona, as she sheds both syllables and seams — going from "Sydney" to "Syd," while swapping full-length denim for barely-there cutoffs and leaning into cropped tees and a relaxed, sun-soaked beach aesthetic.

"What brand am I wearing?" she teased in the campaign video. "Yeah, that one."

"There’s something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts. They’re simple, but they make you feel confident and put-together without trying too hard," Sweeney said in a press release tied to the launch.

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Sydney Sweeney sits barefoot on sand wearing embroidered denim jeans and a sleeveless top, looking toward the camera.

Sydney Sweeney models embroidered jeans while seated on sand in a desert-inspired setting. (American Eagle)

Select pieces in the collection — including the "Syd Jean" and "Syd Short," marked by butterfly designs in honor of domestic violence survivors — will benefit Crisis Text Line, with 100% of proceeds going toward the organization’s 24/7 mental health support services.

"Crisis Text Line, a cause so close to my heart, has been a part of this partnership from the beginning. I love knowing that when everyone wears these pieces, they are also a part of something meaningful that directly helps people who need it," she said.

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Sydney Sweeney in an oversized white button-down shirt and denim shorts leans against a warm-toned wall, smiling softly.

Sydney Sweeney leans against a sunlit wall in a relaxed white shirt and denim shorts. (American Eagle)

The rollout comes after Sweeney’s first American Eagle campaign in July 2025 — a denim-focused launch that quickly became one of the most talked-about ads of the year.

The tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked controversy online over its wordplay on "jeans" and "genes," with critics debating its implications across social media. 

When the campaign was released on July 23, some critics on social media suggested it had shades of "eugenics" and "White supremacy." 

The backlash escalated rapidly, catching even Sweeney off guard.

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Sydney Sweeney in a fitted light-colored t-shirt and denim shorts poses with hands in pockets against a bright blue sky with soft clouds.

Sydney Sweeney poses under a sunny sky in a classic tee and denim shorts for American Eagle. (American Eagle)

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she previously told People. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."

The actress added, "Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness."

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At the height of the controversy, American Eagle stood firmly behind its star, emphasizing inclusivity and defending the campaign’s intent.

American Eagle released a statement on its social media accounts on Aug. 1, saying, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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