Sydney Sweeney doubles down with American Eagle after controversial 'Great Jeans' campaign

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Sydney Sweeney is back in business with American Eagle in a sequel campaign that’s turning heads.

Sweeney reunited with the brand for a new denim-focused campaign, months after her last one ignited a firestorm.

The "Euphoria" star is fronting "Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts," a sun-soaked, stripped-down sequel to her 2025 debut.

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This time, Sweeney leans into a more laid-back persona, as she sheds both syllables and seams — going from "Sydney" to "Syd," while swapping full-length denim for barely-there cutoffs and leaning into cropped tees and a relaxed, sun-soaked beach aesthetic.

"What brand am I wearing?" she teased in the campaign video. "Yeah, that one."

"There’s something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts. They’re simple, but they make you feel confident and put-together without trying too hard," Sweeney said in a press release tied to the launch.

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Select pieces in the collection — including the "Syd Jean" and "Syd Short," marked by butterfly designs in honor of domestic violence survivors — will benefit Crisis Text Line, with 100% of proceeds going toward the organization’s 24/7 mental health support services.

"Crisis Text Line, a cause so close to my heart, has been a part of this partnership from the beginning. I love knowing that when everyone wears these pieces, they are also a part of something meaningful that directly helps people who need it," she said.

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The rollout comes after Sweeney’s first American Eagle campaign in July 2025 — a denim-focused launch that quickly became one of the most talked-about ads of the year.

The tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked controversy online over its wordplay on "jeans" and "genes," with critics debating its implications across social media.

When the campaign was released on July 23, some critics on social media suggested it had shades of "eugenics" and "White supremacy."

The backlash escalated rapidly, catching even Sweeney off guard.

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"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she previously told People. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."

The actress added, "Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness."

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At the height of the controversy, American Eagle stood firmly behind its star, emphasizing inclusivity and defending the campaign’s intent.

American Eagle released a statement on its social media accounts on Aug. 1, saying, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."