Sydney Sweeney’s racy ad sparks outrage but fans defend anti-'woke' style

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney is catching some heat for her latest brand deal.

The "White Lotus" star's recent collaboration with American Eagle for their fall clothing campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," has sparked a mix of reactions on social media. While some have dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

SYDNEY SWEENEY HAS NO FEAR OF FILMING NUDE SCENES AS SHE HIGHLIGHTS BODY TRANSFORMATION FOR ROLE

SYDNEY SWEENEY SLAMS HOLLYWOOD'S 'WOMEN EMPOWERING OTHER WOMEN' MESSAGE AS 'FAKE'

In a promo video posted to the brand's Instagram, the 27-year-old "Euphoria" star walked toward an AE billboard featuring her and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." Sweeney crossed out "Genes" and replaced it with "Jeans" before walking away.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

According to Salon, the term "great genes" was historically used to "celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness."

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the ad.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Entirely tone-deaf," one user commented on Instagram.

"This is what happens when you have no [people] of color in a room. Particularly in a time like this. This ad campaign got so caught up in this ‘clever’ play on words and this stunt the [people] in the room missed what was so blatantly obvious to anyone not White," another wrote.

Some others in the comments called out the ad for allegedly being "Nazi propaganda."

"Oh cute she’s in her Nazi propaganda era," one user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, some were quick to come to the brand, and Sweeney's, defense.

"It doesn’t hurt ANYONE. That’s the point. It’s literally an advertisement for jeans. Not for nazism," one person wrote.

"I don’t get why people don’t like this? It’s cute and clever," another added.

"Whats wrong with the comments here? A lot of sad and jealous humans....." another wrote.

"She is a beautiful girl and she has great genes for which she can thank her ancestors. Where is the racism here? Just a statement of fact," another comment read.

"Woke advertising is dead. Sydney Sweeney killed it," one user wrote on X.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney will be seen on various 3D billboards across the United States, as well as the Sphere in Las Vegas. There will also be a Snapchat lens for which Sweeney will speak directly with users in addition to AI-enabled "try-on technology so customers too can have great jeans."

Additionally, 100 percent of net proceeds from Sweeney's "Sydney Jean" - which is embroidered with a butterfly to represent domestic violence awareness - will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free and confidential text-based mental health support and crisis intervention.

Representatives for Sweeney and American Eagle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.