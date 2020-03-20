Demi Moore wishes ex Bruce Willis a happy birthday: ‘Thank you for the three greatest gifts of my life'

Demi Moore wished her ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy birthday by sharing a throwback photo of them with their children to her 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Bruce! Thank you for the three greatest gifts of my life,” the 57-year-old captioned the snap on Thursday. The pictured featured the actor, 65, as well as their three daughters: Rumer (31), Scout (28) and Tallulah (26).

The stars wed in November 1987 before calling it quits in 2000. They previously co-starred together in the 1991 movie “Mortal Thoughts” as well as 2003’s “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

Moore detailed her relationship with Willis in her memoir “Inside Out” and described how their chemistry was immediate.

ASHTON KUTCHER IS 'NEVER GOING TO STOP LOVING' EX DEMI MOORE'S DAUGHTERS

TAYLOR SWIFT PRAISES DEMI MOORE'S MEMOIR: 'SHE OWNS A LOT IN THE BOOK'

“Bruce literally swept me off my feet,” Moore recalled, as reported by Us Weekly. “We met, married and were pregnant within four months.”

However, Moore noted Willis wasn’t sure if he wanted to stay married after the birth of their daughter Rumer in 1988. Moore suspected Willis was unfaithful while he was away filming the 1991 film “Hudson Hawk.”

“But Bruce didn’t want to be the guy who walked out on his family, who did that to his kid,” wrote Moore. “When he left to do ‘Hudson Hawk,’ things were in a very precious state. I went over to visit once, and, frankly, I had the feeling that he had screwed around.”

Moore went on to wed Ashton Kutcher in 2005. That union lasted until 2013.

DEMI MOORE'S DAUGHTER TALLULAH RECREATES MOM'S ICONIC 'GHOST' HAIRCUT

‘PUNKY BREWSTER’ STAR SOLEIL MOON FRYE SAYS DEMI MOORE HELPED DELIVER HER FOUR CHILDREN: ‘SHE’S INCREDIBLE’

As for Willis, he has been married to Emma Heming since 2009. The couple shares two daughters: 7-year-old Mabel and 5-year-old Evelyn.

Still, Moore and Willis have remained on good terms since their split. She also attended Willis’ vow renewal to Heming, 41, in 2019.

Willis also showed support for his ex-wife by attending a celebration for the release of Moore’s book in late 2019.

In 2015, Rumer revealed on “Larry King Now” that her parents were always determined to keep the peace.

“I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays,” she said at the time. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact.”