Suzanne Somers hosts virtual cocktail parties during coronavirus outbreak: 'I highly recommend it'

Suzanne Somers is hosting virtual cocktail parties to help her cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the outbreak, the 73-year-old and her husband Alan Hamel would meet at their outdoor venue named Big Al’s Bar and enjoy “a wonderful ritual several nights a week” involving cocktails. But now, the couple is hosting a Facebook Live show at their Palm Springs, Calif. home once or twice a week for followers.

“Why should that stop,” the “Three’s Company” star told Page Six on Thursday. “Especially in today’s world with the internet and technology. So we invite our family, grown children and grandchildren to join us by FaceTime… It’s very connecting and uplifting, and good for taking away loneliness… We’ve come to look forward to it.”

According to Somers, the online parties have lifted her mood during social distancing.

THE STARS WHO HAVE CRITICIZED TRUMP FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SHARES BIBLE PASSAGE SUGGESTING GOD WOULD PUNISH EVIL WORLD WITH AN 'EPIDEMIC'

“Instead of schlumping – my word – I fix my hair, I put on some makeup and wear a favorite outfit,” said the star. “I highly recommend it… I would love everybody in the world to try this. What the world needs now is love, sweet love!”

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Back in December 2019, the actress told Fox News that Hamel, 83, has been her biggest supporter over the years. The couple tied the knot in 1977.

“Oh my God, I have the greatest husband in the world,” she gushed. “I love him and he absolutely supports me in everything I want to do. I told him what I wanted to create for other women and he saw the wisdom in that. I hope everyone can find someone as special as my husband. I’m still so in love with him.”

FORMER 'BACHELORETTE' ALI FEDOTOWSKY AWAITS CORONAVIRUS TEST RESULTS, REVEALS IT 'REALLY HURTS TO COUGH'

KYLIE JENNER SAYS HER PREGNANCY SPENT AT HOME PREPARED HER FOR CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE: 'WE GOT THIS'

As for the secret behind her lasting marriage? Somers insisted it’s surprisingly simple.

“He brings me great coffee in the morning,” she laughed. “And I don't mean mediocre. I mean great coffee. And we have a tequila together most nights at our bar. We share a clear tequila because there’s little to no sugar. That’s the only bad thing I do really. We’re busy doing our thing but we always find time to talk and share our feelings at the end of the day. And dedicating time for each other is so important.”

“Sometimes for us, it’s as simple as dancing,” Somers continued. “I guess coffee in the morning and tequila at night has been our secret. But I’m just as happy if it's ice water as long as it’s with my husband. It’s great to date your husband.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.