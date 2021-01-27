Tim Robbins files for divorce from wife Gratiela Brancusi after marrying in secret: reports

Tim Robbins is reportedly splitting from his wife.

The 62-year-old "Mystic River" star filed for divorce from his wife Gratiela Brancusi this week, according to multiple reports.

The news comes as a surprise, as it seems the pair wed in secret and it is currently unclear when the nuptials took place.

A rep for Robbins did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The two became a public item in 2018 when Robbins' brought Brancusi with him t0 the premiere of HBO's "Here and Now," People magazine reports.

According to the outlet, the duo has been spotted together out and about, including once attending a hockey game with Robbins' son Miles, as well as with the family of actress Eva Amurri Martino, daughter to Tim Robbins' ex Susan Sarandon.

TMZ reports that his court filings state he and Brancusi have no children together.

Robbins and Sarandon were previously in a long-term relationship from 1988-2009, though they were never married. They share two children together, however: Miles, 28, and John "Jack" Henry, 31.

Robbins has managed to keep his personal life out of the public eye, buy-and-large, but in 2019, he opened up to People about the idea of his children joining showbiz.

"It's hard because, you know, it's hard enough for any individual. It doesn't help when both of your parents are Oscar winners," he shared at the time. "You have to follow your heart and whatever your voice is."

"I have to say I'm also proud of my daughter too, who is a mother of two," he said of Amurri Martino. "She's an amazing parent and a super talented writer."

As far as grandchildren go, the star said he hopes "to be the mischievous grandfather. Sneaking them a little candy when they're not supposed to have it."