'Survivor' contestant Angie Jakusz dead at 40

Angie Jakusz, a former contestant on Season 10 of "Survivor," has died. She was 40.

The television competitor, who became known to viewers by the nickname "No Fun Angie," died on Jan. 8, an obituary states.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, a blog dedicated to covering the CBS series reported three years ago that the "Survivor: Palau" contestant had been diagnosed with squamous cell colorectal cancer. A rep for "Survivor" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Jakusz was a member of the Ulong tribe on the TV show. She was voted off on her 12th day and returned to her native New Orleans. The obituary remembers Jakusz as "an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life."

"Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision," it continues.

According to the post, Jakusz was active in her community as a founding member of the New Orleans Noise Coalition.

She leaves behind her husband of nine years, Steven Calanda, her parents, a brother, niece and a nephew.