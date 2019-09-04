'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist marries Chris Wood

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood have tied the knot.

The “Supergirl” couple married on Sunday at a private estate in Ojai, Calif., E! News reported on Tuesday.

“It was a beautiful setting for a wedding, very peaceful and quiet. The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended,” a source told the outlet.

Wood, 31, and Benoist, 30, announced their engagement on social media in February. Her ring, designed by Jennifer Meyer, is estimated to be worth $100,000.

The couple first met while working on “Supergirl” in 2016 and reportedly started dating in 2017.

Benoist was previously married to her “Glee” co-star Blake Jenner. They split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Reps for Benoist and Wood didn’t immediately get back to us.

