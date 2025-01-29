Sydney Sweeney joins Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal for ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Super Bowl ad

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to recreate the most famous moment from "When Harry Met Sally" for a Super Bowl ad, with a surprise appearance from Sydney Sweeney.

The 30-second commercial for Hellmann’s mayonnaise sees Ryan and Crystal’s characters back in Katz Deli, the site of the infamous fake orgasm scene from the movie, enjoying lunch.

"I can’t believe they let us back in this place," Crystal says as Ryan eats her turkey sandwich, though she appears dissatisfied with the meal, so she adds a little mayonnaise to bump up the flavor.

With one bite, she goes into making the same fake orgasm sounds as she did in the 1989 film, as Crystal quips, "This one’s real."

After declaring, "Now that is a sandwich," a waiter approaches a nearby Sydney Sweeney.

"I’ll have what she’s having," she says, recreating the famous punchline to the scene.

"Working with legends like Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal on this nostalgic and hilarious ad was such an honor. ‘When Harry Met Sally’ is a rom-com classic, and adding Hellmann's to the scene was a perfect match, so it was an easy yes for this project," Sweeney said in a press release from Hellmann’s for the ad. "I can't wait for everyone to see it during the Big Game!"

When it came to reuniting, Ryan said in the same statement, "Reuniting with Billy and stepping back into Sally's shoes was a joy. I'm hoping it'll be fun for fans to revisit this scene with its (wink, wink) new star, Hellmann's mayo."

Crystal added, "The opportunity to return to Katz's Deli with Meg was a no brainer. Thanks to Hellmann's, who came up with the concept and wrote a really funny spot, we're bringing some laughs and nostalgia and helping ‘When Harry Met Sally’ celebrate its 35th Anniversary during the Big Game this year."

The duo initially teased a reunion of some kind on social media last week with a photo of them sitting in the same set as the final moments of the film, with Crystal wearing his now iconic white cable-knit sweater.

"It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon," both stars shared in their respective captions.

