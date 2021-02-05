Super Bowl LV: 10 ads to watch

One of the most popular parts of the Super Bowl is the commercials.

Sure, the football is fun and the halftime show is entertaining, but the advertising segments in between those things have become known for their multi-million dollar ads stuffed with celebrities, jokes and more.

This year, some of the big game's usual advertisers chose to divert their funds elsewhere rather than on a commercial, but that hasn't stopped other companies from churning out high-quality advertisements.

Here's a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl ads:

Amazon: "Alexa's Body"

Amazon's Alexa has made numerous appearances in advertising since its inception, and now, it's gotten an upgrade.

The ad displays the voice assistant's spherical shape and features a woman who imagines that her new Alexa has the voice — and body — of actor Michael B. Jordan, who happily obliges to the woman's requests, which become sexier and sexier throughout the clip.

"It pushes the sexiness, the weirdness, the fantasy element," said Mark DiMassimo, creative chief of marketing agency DiMassimo Goldstein. "Which is just so culturally right for the moment when people are stuck at home together without a lot of diversion."

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade: "Last Year’s Lemons."

A group of friends reflects on the "lemon of a year" that was 2020, recalling a literal downpouring of the sour yellow fruit, which is seen causing chaos at a party, a wedding, the airport and even a baseball game complete with cardboard cutouts in the stands.

"You know what they say," says a friend as he grabs a lemonade seltzer, "When life gives you lemons--"

"We know the saying, Mark," another interjects.

Cadillac: "Edgar Scissorhands"

Cadillac takes on the classic tale of "Edward Scissorhands" with a twist by focusing on Edward's son Edgar, who struggles to adjust to life with his own scissor-hands.

Viewers see Edgar struggle when he deflates a football and severs a bus's stop cord. Then he tries out the Cadillac Lyriq's "Hands free super cruise" feature which allows you to drive with little hand contact.

The film's original star, Winona Ryder, also appears.

Cheetos: "It Wasn’t Me"

Cheetos tapped into some big-name talent for this year's ad featuring married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, as well as Reggae legend Shaggy.

The ad sees Kutcher, 42, constantly asking Kunis, 37, whether she's eating his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, to which she responds -- at the advice of Shaggy, known for the song of the same name -- "It wasn't me."

"Well that's the first time that's ever worked," says Shaggy after Kutcher concedes to the phrase.

Dr. Squatch's natural soap for men

There are more than 20 first-time advertisers this year, but most are sticking to nostalgia and celebrities to stand out. Dr. Squatch, a little known direct-to-consumer soap and personal care brand, is one of the few to embrace weird humor to stand out.

The tongue-in-cheek ad shows a man walking through the woods espousing why Dr. Squatch's natural soap is the right choice for the modern man who "opens pickle jars" and "lets his daughter braid his hair."

General Motors: "No Way Norway"

GM recruited comedy icon Will Ferrell to tell audiences that "Norway sells way more electric cars per capita than the US," before he smashes a hole through a globe, insisting he "won't stand for it.

Ferrell then teams up with "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson and "The Farewell" star Awkwafina to traverse across the globe in electric vehicles.

Inspiration4: "Join Us"

In what is surely a first in Super Bowl history, an ad for Inspiration4, a SpaceX supported all-civilian space mission touts a chance for viewers to join the mission.

The ad shows shots of the SpaceX astronaut uniform in space to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" and is directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.

M&M's: "Come Together"

M&M's big game spot features a montage of people apologizing to one another by offering up a bag of M&M's to remedy offenses like a gender reveal gone wrong and kicking a seat on an airplane.

"I promise I will not eat any more of your friends," says "Schitt's Creek" breakout Daniel Levy to a pair of animated candies, though he admits that "it might happen one more time."

Squarespace: "5 to 9"

The website building and hosting company enlisted Dolly Parton herself to rewrite the lyrics of her classic ode to the working day, "9 to 5," to pay tribute to workers who work on their own businesses from "5 to 9" instead.

The ad sees creators dance as they carry out their jobs while Parton sings about "a website that is worthy of your dreamin'."

Uber Eats: "Shameless Manipulation"

Over the last few months, Uber Eats has become known to tap into big-name talent like Mark Hamill, Jonathan Van Ness and Simone Biles to promote their product, and now, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey have joined the family as their "Wayne's World" characters.

The two poke fun at commercials that "shamelessly rely on a celebrity cameo" before panning to Cardi B, who encourages viewers to "eat local."

