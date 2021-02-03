Super Bowl ad sees John Travolta showing off his ‘Grease’ dance moves alongside daughter Ella

John Travolta is reliving his "Grease" glory with his daughter in their latest Super Bowl ad.

The commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro sees Travolta, 66, struggling with an iPhone tripod while daughter Ella, 20, watches along.

The father-daughter duo then segues into a "Grease"-inspired dance routine that the actor performed alongside Olivia Newton-John back in 1978. The duo can be seen dancing along to Surface’s "Sunday Best."

In a statement, the Golden Globe winner spoke on the opportunity to perform alongside his daughter in the upcoming big game ad.

"Super Bowl for me is a major yearly celebration," Travolta noted. "When Scotts Miracle-Gro asked me to do an ad for the Super Bowl with my daughter I was thrilled, especially since we were asked to dance together."

"We had a blast honoring the backyard along with all of these wonderful people, in our "Sunday Best" for Super Bowl Sunday," he continued.

Ella then chimed in, stating "Each year I always look forward to watching the Super Bowl and all of the great commercials." "When Scotts Miracle-Gro offered my dad and I this opportunity, I was overjoyed to share this amazing experience — not to mention dance together!"

"We are so excited to pay homage to the backyard along with all of these incredible people and are "feeling good" spending time outside on this Super Bowl Sunday," she concluded.

The ad also features Martha Stewart, "The Office" star Leslie Baker, "The Mandalorian" actor Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, as well as health and wellness expert Emma Lovewell.

Ella is the daughter of Travolta and the late Kelly Preston. Preston died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston and Travolta were married for 28 years and shared three children together including Ella and son Benjamin, 10. Their eldest son Jett, died in 2009 when he was 16 years old