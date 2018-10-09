Sting cancels San Francisco concert over health issues

Sting was forced to cancel a joint concert with Jamaican singer Shaggy on Monday just one hour before the show was scheduled to begin in San Francisco.

The venue, The Masonic in San Francisco, citing doctor’s orders, said “it is with deep regret that Sting and Shaggy must postpone their 44/876 concert tonight…as Sting is unfortunately ill and unable to perform this evening.”

The venue apologized for the inconvenience and urged fans to hold on to their tickets “pending a rescheduling, with further information to soon follow.”

The former singer of The Police issued a statement that read: “I’m sorry to have to postpone tonight’s show…but I can barely speak right now. We will reschedule as soon as possible.”

Sting and Shaggy are currently touring in promotion of their collaborative album, “44/876,” which references their native country's phone codes in the United Kingdom and Jamaica, respectively.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Sting called the collaborative album “a conversation between two people from two different cultures, two different islands. One is kind of warm and tropical, and one that isn’t – that’s mine.”