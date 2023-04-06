Steven Tyler denies sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl when he was 25

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler denied all allegations made against him in a recent sexual assault lawsuit.

Tyler filed a response to the lawsuit on March 28 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The lawsuit was brought against him by Julia Misley, who accused the singer of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the new court documents, obtained by Fox News Digital, Tyler claims that he and Misley – who was known as Julia Holcomb – had a consensual sexual relationship despite the woman being 16 years old at the time. The musician also claimed he has immunity due to being the legal guardian of Misley at the time of the relationship.

Tyler requested that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it could not be reinstated at any time.

In the lawsuit originally filed by Misley, she alleged that she had met Tyler at a 1973 Aerosmith concert in Portland, Oregon, shortly after her 16th birthday. The four-time Grammy Award nominee was 25 years old at the time. The lawsuit stated that Tyler had taken Misley back to his hotel room, where they discussed her age and her troubled home life. She alleged that he had "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon" her and then sent her home in a taxi the following morning.

The lawsuit also includes direct quotes from Tyler's 2012 memoir "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?" in which he wrote he "almost took a teen bride," though he did not name the teenager.

He also wrote that "her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me."

Misley said she "was powerless to resist" the musician's "power, fame and substantial financial ability." According to the lawsuit, Tyler "coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a ‘romantic love affair.'"

Misley gave a statement after the lawsuit was filed, specifically naming Tyler.

"My name is Julia Misley, formerly Julia Holcomb. I am making this statement because, at the age of 65, I have discovered that through a recent change in the law, I have a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth," the statement, obtained by Fox News Digital, said.

"I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naive and vulnerable kids and adults.

"Because I know that I am not the only one who suffered abuse in the music industry, I feel it is time for me to take this stand and bring this action, to speak up and stand in solidarity with the other survivors.

"I hope that, from this action, we can make the music industry safer, expose the predators in it and expose those forces in the industry that have both enabled and created a culture of permissiveness and self-protection of themselves and the celebrity offenders among them," Misley added.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.