Steve Harvey says he's 'very uncomfortable' with steamy photo of daughter and Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey's having a hard time with one particular picture of his daughter.

The 65-year-old comedian appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday and opened up about his daughter's relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

The two began talking about the Harvey family's Christmas celebrations, and DeGeneres asked whether Jordan, 34, was present for the holidays.

Just behind the two, an image appeared on a screen depicting Harvey's daughter Lori sitting on the actor's lap. Her arm was wrapped around the star, who rested his hands on her legs.

Harvey stared at the picture with his signature deadpan expression.

"Look at that," DeGeneres, 63, said. "That's happening in front of you?"

"I've never seen that picture before," Harvey responds. After a beat, he adds: "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I'm not really feeling that picture right there."

Harvey said that Jordan, who has been dating Lori Harvey since Nov. 2020, spent his second Christmas with the "Family Feud" host and his family in 2021.

When asked if Jordan is a good gift-giver, Harvey responded: "Hell yeah."

"That's why I like him," he joked. "… I'm her father, so he bought me this big 100 cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars. One hundred of them in this big box and gave that to me."

For Harvey's wife, Jordan gifted "some skis."

"The only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."

"I don't know man, I don't know. I'm pulling for him because he's a really good guy and comes from a good family," Harvey shared. "So I'm kinda pulling for him, but at the same time, I got my eye on him. I can't whoop him but if he ever turn around, I'm gonna knock his a-- out."