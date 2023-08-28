Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples

Steve Harvey shuts down claim his wife cheated on him

Rumors Steve Harvey is getting divorced surfaced after a YouTuber claimed the game show host's wife cheated on him

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Steve Harvey seemingly shut down rumors his wife had an affair and that the two are getting divorced.

Harvey touched on the status of his relationship with Marjorie Harvey while making an appearance at the Invest Fest 2023 on Sunday.

"Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine," the game show host noted. "Marjorie’s fine."

"I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy, man," Steve added. "I sure wish I could cuss though. Sometimes you just wanna respond, but I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip, man. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining."

STEVE HARVEY WORRIES HIS KIDS MIGHT GROW UP SOFT: ‘WE DIDN’T GET DEMERITS, WE GOT AN A-- WHOOPING'

Steve Harvey and his wife at an awards show

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey both have seemingly addressed rumors she cheated on the game show host. (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards)

A representative for Harvey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The cheating allegations first surfaced when the YouTuber Keem shared a post claiming Marjorie had extramarital relations with Harvey's security guard and the couple's chef.

"Steve Harvey's wife cheated on him with the bodyguard & the personal chef," he wrote in a since-deleted post on X, previously known as Twitter. The YouTube star also shared a video of a speech Harvey previously made about his wife.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Steve Harvey and Marjorie attend a pageant

Steve and Marjorie Harvey were married in 2007. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Marjorie has also touched on the allegations. She shared a post on Instagram that read "How To Handle Being Lied About." The post also featured a Bible verse about not retaliating.

"My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," she wrote. "However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Harvey and Marjorie married in 2007. The couple has a blended family of seven, Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Harvey.

Marjorie and Steve Harvey spotted out

Marjorie and Steve Harvey share seven children, all from previous relationships. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending