Steve Harvey worries his kids may grow up soft: 'We didn't get demerits, we got an a-- whooping'

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey weighed in on the "nepo babies" debate Wednesday on "The View," discussing his fear that his children might grow up soft because of their wealth.

The term refers to celebrities who have benefited from famous, rich or well-connected parents in their fields.

"Everybody’s goal, just like yours, is to give your children a better life than the one you had. That’s your goal. That’s our goal," Harvey said. "Well, the thing is, is my kids get to start with a lot more than I had when I started. So my problem has been, how do I teach them the grit, the grind, and the hustle that I had to have to make it? How do I instill that in them?" he asked.

"You can't," he added, "because they have too much to start."

"I started below the zero," he said. "They started with 25. So they don’t need to know how to fight. I went to public school. I had to learn how to fight. I had a stuttering condition. I had to learn how to fight. My kids have been in private school their whole life. They got a little uniform with little crests on it. They get demerits. We didn’t get demerits. We got an a-- whooping."

The hosts laughed at Harvey's candor.

"You just start them out slower, man. You roll it out much slower than you want to," host Whoopi Goldberg said.

Harvey said he'd insisted to his children that "this money, this is me and your mama's money."

Harvey has seven children, four of them biological, three of them stepchildren. Known for his hosting of the popular "Family Feud" game show, the comedian has also written several books, including the hit "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man," and hosts a nationally syndicated radio show.

The "nepo babies" debate is especially prevalent in entertainment, where numerous actors, actresses, singers and others are the scions of famous figures. There are more examples than one can count, including Zoë Kravitz, Maya Hawke and Miley Cyrus, to name a few.

Allison Williams, the daughter of former NBC News anchor Brian Williams, didn't deny her high-profile dad helped her.

"It doesn’t take anything away from the work that I’ve done. It just means that it’s not as fun to root for me," she told Vulture.

Singer Lily Allen, daughter of "Trainspotting" actor Keith Allen and producer Alison Owen, recently defended "nepo babies" in a series of tweets that riled up social media.

Allen said she felt "nepo babies are being somewhat scapegoated" and they deserved sympathy because they were "starved" of "stability, love, [and] nurturing" from their parents.

She argued that people should be criticizing nepotism in sectors other than Hollywood .

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.