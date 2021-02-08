Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LV
Published

Stephen Colbert's Super Bowl commercial called 'disgusting' over eating sounds

The late-night host was enjoying some wings

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert received some backlash for his Super Bowl commercial which featured him eating chicken wings.

The Emmy-winner was mic'd up as he bit into some wings and chewed, then licked ranch sauce off a football while sitting at his desk.

The ad was meant to promote his CBS show as the Super Bowl aired on CBS Sunday night but the bizarre noises didn't impress anyone. 

"I'm a big fan of Colbert, but this wasn't even remotely funny. Disgusting all around," one person said on Twitter.

Another agreed, "Stephen Colbert eating chicken wings may be the grossest sound I’ve ever heard."

"Why would you mic Colbert up like that? That's just nasty," pointed out someone else

Stephen Colbert was roasted for his Super Bowl commercial which featuring him eating. 

Stephen Colbert was roasted for his Super Bowl commercial which featuring him eating.  (CBS)

"Imagine being in the room talking about ideas for a Superbowl ad and coming up with Steven Colbert eating chicken wings as loud as possible while dunking a football in blue cheese and then licking it... Imagine thinking that was funny... or something that would increase views," wrote a user.

Another said, "Stephen Colbert eating a hot wing has made me more uncomfortable than I can comprehend. #SuperBowl."

