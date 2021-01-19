Stephen Colbert, 'The Late Show' give Melania Trump a 'F--- You' sendoff

"The Late Show" offered first lady Melania Trump a musical farewell filled with jabs and insults as she and her husband prepare to leave the White House.

CBS host Stephen Colbert initially mocked the first lady's farewell address, which celebrated her "#BeBest" campaign to combat online bullying by children.

"I think your message was clear, particularly to the Bugaloo Boys, the Proud Boys, and the Children of the Corn," Colbert quipped.

After the host shamed the first lady for being "mostly silent" following the Capitol riot, the liberal comedian expressed curiosity about what Melania's "future plans" are and decided to ask the "first lady" directly.

Broadway actress Laura Benanti, who frequently appeared on "The Late Show" impersonating Melania Trump, returned as the first lady and revealed to Colbert that she is "ditching that loser" and returning to New York City.

"It's so good to be in NYC, the Be-Bestest city on earth, the Huge Apple, the city that never sleeps with a porn star and lies to you about it," Benanti quipped, referring to Stormy Daniels. "Being here makes me feel, which is something that I don't normally do."

"Melania Trump" then began singing a parody song set to the "Belle" number from "Beauty and the Beast" from the heart of Times Square. However, locals were not exactly welcoming.

"F--- you," a pizza delivery man tells the "first lady" while flipping her a blurred out middle finger.

"You suck," a construction worker exclaimed.

"F--- off," a street caricature artist similarly blurted.

Other New Yorkers in the musical parody are heard calling the first lady "completely nuts" and that "we hate her frickin' guts." Two are also seen holding a giant "#BeGone" sign.