Stassi Schroeder marries Beau Clark in Rome wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stassi Schroeder married Beau Clark on May 12 in a stunning Italian wedding.

The former reality TV star wore a white layered tulle custom Galia Lahav dress for the big occasion while Clark dressed in a simple black tux.

The couple was joined by friends and family. Missing from the ceremony was Schroeder's brother Hunter who is celebrating the birth of daughter Rayne.

FORMER ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR STASSI SCHROEDER ANNOUNCES BOOK AFTER BEING FIRED FOR PAST ACTIONS

The couple headed to Rome earlier this week to officially tie the knot after secretly marrying in a backyard wedding in 2020.

"Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," the author wrote on social media at the time.

"I am so proud to be your wife," Schroeder gushed.

At the time, Schroeder was expecting the couple's first child.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hartford Charlie Rose Clark was born on Jan. 7, 2021.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple told People magazine at the time. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl," they add.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schroeder recently released the book, "Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom" after the reality TV star was fired from "Vanderpump Rules" in 2020 after past racially insensitive actions resurfaced and went viral.