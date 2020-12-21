Stars who got political in surprising ways in 2020

2020 was a historic year politically.

With record voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election, upcoming runoff elections, and beyond, the political action of this year will certainly go down in history.

Included in the millions who voted and expressed political support in 2020 are celebrities who dipped their toe into the pool of politics publicly for the first time.

Here's a look at some of the stars who got politically active for the first time this year:

Kanye West

Though he was a late entry and didn't score many votes, Kanye West put together a campaign for president of the United States.

He ran under the "Birthday Party," and railed against abortion after dropping his support for Donald Trump.

He also voted for himself, marking the first time in his life he'd ever voted.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish joined the political conversation this year when she performed at the Democratic National Convention.

Now 19 -- and only 18 at the time of her performance -- Eilish appeared at the virtual event and performed her song "my future," but began by slamming President Trump.

"You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," she said. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."

Ryan Reynolds

While Ryan Reynolds isn't one to guard his opinions, he voted in an American presidential election for the first time this year.

The Canadian-born actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and his wife, Blake Lively, holding mail-in ballots.

"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," he said in the caption. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud."

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg said that he got politically active in 2020 after years of believing he couldn't because of his past conviction.

"For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record," the rapper, who has spoken out againt Trump in the past, said during an interview on the Real 92.3.

He voted for the first time this year in the 2020 general election.

Justine Bateman

While 2020 was rife with presidential politics, there were many more elections and causes that drew attention this year, such as the push to recall Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Family Ties" alum Justine Bateman was among those to throw their support behind the cause, as she was spotted signing a petition to recall the politician following his second stay-at-home order.

The star also reportedly asked for a "to-go" packet so that she could help collect signatures for the cause herself.

Lil Pump

This year, several rappers stunned fans when they voiced support for Donald Trump, including Tekashi 6ix9ine, Lil Wayne, and Lil Pump.

Lil Pump, however, threatened before the election to leave the United States should Trump not win reelection.

"Yo, no cap. If Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the f--k out of here" the rapper said on social media just days before the election began. "I'm going to Colombia, f--k it."

Dolly Parton

Like some of her contemporaries in country music, Dolly Parton is known for not voicing her political opinions.

In a rare move, the 74-year-old icon spoke out about the Black Lives Matter movement this summer.

"... Of course Black lives matter," she told Billboard. "Do we think our little white a--es are the only ones that matter? No!"