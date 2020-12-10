'Family Ties' star Justine Bateman signs petition to recall California's Newsom

Justine Bateman is getting political.

The "Family Ties" alum, 54, has joined a number of people that believe that California Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled.

Calls for the change in leadership have risen following the state's latest round of coronavirus-prompted restrictions, which includes a stay-at-home order issued after intensive care units fell below 15% capacity.

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Bateman could be seen at a "Recall Gavin 2020" campaign trailer on Saturday signing a petition in agreeance with the movement to remove the politician from office.

"OK, how do we get rid of this guy? Where do I sign?" she reportedly asked at the trailer before taking a "to go" packet so that she can collect signatures to assist with the campaign.

"Thank you so much for being here," Bateman told the volunteers, the outlet reports. "Let's do this!"

Reps for Bateman and Newsom did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Last week, the star tweeted in support of the campaign as well.

"#RecallGavin2020 @KitsonLA SATURDAY. TOMORROW. 11-5," she wrote alongside pictures of the campaign trailer.

The tweet did not garner much support from her followers, only recieving two comments.

"People are dying ... this is STUPID .. pls stop," read one.

The campaign needs to secure 1.5 million signatures by March 17, 2021, in order to prompt a special recall election, the outlet reports.

The star also publicly criticized Democratic Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a recent tweet.

When it was announced that the county would decline prosecution for a handful of misdemeanors, Bateman shared the information and added her thoughts.

"Los Angeles, this was a bad, bad vote," she said online. "This guy is [going] to kill L.A. completely."

The actress is sister to Golden Globe-nominated actor Jason Bateman, star of "Arrested Development" and "Ozark," who is much more liberal than his sister, having retweeted support of Democratic candidates on several occasions.