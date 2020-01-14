'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads

Actor Mark Hamill, who played the character Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," has deleted his Facebook account and criticized the company's policy on political ads.

Hamill made the announcement Sunday on Twitter. He said he was "disappointed" with Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Las week, Facebook announced that it would continue to let politicians run advertisements and it would not police the truthfulness of the messages posted.

"Ultimately, we don’t think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies," said Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management.

"In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies. We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public," he added.

Facebook's former security chief, Alex Stamos said he was "disappointed" like Hamill that the company was not policing whether politicians could be purposely misrepresenting what their opponents were saying, the BBC said.

"I would limit... fact-checking to claims about opponents," he said on Twitter.