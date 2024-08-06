'Star Wars' actor Daisy Ridley diagnosed with Graves' disease after blaming symptoms on 'stressful' role

Daisy Ridley thought her over-active schedule was making her stressed and tired, but it turned out she was suffering from an autoimmune disease.

The "Star Wars" actress only recently felt comfortable sharing her Graves' disease diagnosis, a condition that involves an overactive thyroid gland and is most commonly present in women and people older than 30.

Ridley, 32, had previously been diagnosed with endometriosis (a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus) and polycystic ovaries, more commonly referred to as a hormonal imbalance that causes problems with menstrual cycles.

"It’s the first time I’ve shared that [it was Graves’]," she told Women's Health about her September 2023 diagnosis, which was only after her general practitioner suggested Ridley see an endocrinologist when she complained of hot flashes and fatigue – two common symptoms of the disease.

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Thyroid hormones control the way your body uses energy, so they affect nearly every organ in your body, even the way your heart beats.

Ridley assumed her physical well-being was shot after she wrapped filming "Magpie," a psychological thriller in which she portrays Anette in the throes of a rocky relationship.

"I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that's why I feel poorly,'" Ridley said. Additional symptoms included racing heart, weight loss and hand tremors.

Her doctor mentioned that the feeling of Graves' is often referred to as "tired but wired," something the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" star could easily relate to.

"It was funny, I was like, "Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,' but [it] turns out everything is functioning so quickly you can't chill out."

With her diagnosis came a time for reflection on how to improve herself physically. She began taking daily medication and, while already a devout vegan, Ridley also began a gluten-free diet.

"I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better," Ridley said. It didn't take long for her to feel the small changes in her life take shape.

"I didn't realize how bad I felt before," she said. "Then I looked back and thought, ‘How did I do that?’"

Her diagnosis also gave the "Young Woman and the Sea" actress a renewed sense of awareness with the reminder to take care of herself – mind, body and soul. She began integrating infrared saunas, cryotherapy, acupuncture and massages into her routine, in addition to carrying crystals with her at all times.

"I’ve always been health conscious, and now I’m trying to be more well-being conscious," Ridley said. "I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff, but I also understand that it is a privilege to be able to do those things."

She's still learning how to properly take care of herself with her new diagnosis.

"We all read the stats about women being undiagnosed or underdiagnosed and sort of coming to terms with saying, ‘I really actually don’t feel good,’ and not going, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine.’ It’s just normalized to not feel good," she said.

"In the grand scheme of things, it’s much less severe than what a lot of people go through. Even if you can deal with it, you shouldn’t have to. If there’s a problem, you shouldn’t have to just [suffer through it]."