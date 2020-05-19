Stana Katic says she was 'confused' and 'hurt' by sudden 'Castle' exit

Stana Katic was let go from the ABC dramedy series "Castle" four years ago but the memory still stings for the actress.

The 42-year-old, who played Det. Kate Beckett and the love interest of the show's leading man Rick Castle (Nathan Fillion), was part of the show for eight years and was reportedly ousted in a budgetary move.

She recently told Australia’s Daily Telegraph (via the Daily Mail) that she was "confused" and "hurt" when she found out she wouldn't be returning for Season 9.

“Time has passed and I am so thankful to have been a part of that project [and] for it to have affected as many people as it did. People loved [Kate and Nathan Fillion’s Rick as a] couple and loved the story we told, loved all of those characters," Katic added.

At the time, it was also announced that longtime cast member Tamala Jones wouldn't be returning as M.E. Lanie Parish.

Back in 2016, ABC released a statement about the casting shakeup: "Kate Beckett has been a beloved character on our hit series 'Castle' for the past eight years. We are grateful for Stana Katic’s talent and dedication to the series and we hope to continue our relationship. Tamala Jones has also been an integral part of the series and we are grateful she was a part of 'Castle.'"

And at the time, Katic said, “Rather then distract from what was an amazing experience, I would just like to say that I’m very grateful to ABC for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a much beloved show. Thank you to the fans.”

But in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, after having time to think about her sudden exit, Katic said, “I’m actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down. ... It hurt and it was a harsh ending.”

"Castle" went on to be canceled in May 2016 and never had a ninth season after all.