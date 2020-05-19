Tim Allen happily announces 'Last Man Standing' has been renewed for Season 9

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tim Allen just delivered some positive news to his "Last Man Standing" fans.

The actor, 66, announced on Twitter that the FOX show has been picked up for another season.

"Good news. Today Fox announced Last Man Standing is on for season 9!!!!" Allen tweeted.

TIM ALLEN ON 'LAST MAN STANDING' SEASON BEING CUT SHORT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: 'IT WAS REAL PECULIAR'

Just last month the comedian spoke with Fox News about the show, in which he plays a father of three. In real life, Allen has two daughters, Katherine 31, and Elizabeth, 11.

The comedian admitted he and his castmates have found it "startling" that they've already completed eight seasons of the show. His hit sitcom "Home Improvement" lasted a total of eight seasons.

When speaking to us, Allen said the "Last Man Standing" cast has mirrored his own life, in that it's like a family.

'LAST MAN STANDING' STAR TIM ALLEN: 'WE JUST DON'T MAKE FUN OF STUFF... EXCEPT LIBERALS'

"Although [the 'Last Man Standing' cast] doesn't replace the wonderful the beautiful 'Home Improvement' family that I still am close to, this family is now, we're empty nesters," Allen explained to Fox News. "Everybody at the show ... has grown up ..."

Specifically, he said the one episode where Eve's [Kaitlyn Dever] room gets an update reminded him of his oldest daughter growing up.

"You know, your kid's not coming back. They'll visit, they're not going anywhere, but they're not coming back to the bedroom they grew up in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to FOX, "Last Man Standing" averages 8 million viewers and ranks as the network's most-watched comedy series.

"The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we're so pleased they will be returning next season," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."