Staff member for Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for the coronavirus: report

A worker at Queen Elizabeth’s summer home tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend — but the monarch will stay put at the Scottish retreat, a report said.

The worker at Balmoral, who stayed in a different building on the estate, tested positive on Saturday and was immediately sent home, The Sun reported.

The 95-year-old Queen will remain in Balmoral for the summer break, where sources told the publication she is spending time with a "castle-full" of relatives.

"The feeling is she still has to be careful yet she’s determined to carry on as normal. She does not want to overreact," a source told The Sun.

The monarch has gotten her vaccination and previously urged her fellow Brits to do the same.

Following the worker’s positive COVID-19 test, other staffers at the estate were told to wear masks and socially distance, the report said.