Spring brunch recipes

A tasty menu from Prospect Restaurant Chefs Kyle McClelland and Vinson Petrillo

Breakfast Flatbread

(Makes 1 Flatbread)

1 Pizza Dough (anything store-bought is fine)

4 White Onions

4-5 Strips Smoked Bacon

1 Cup White Cheddar Cheese (Shredded)

2 Eggs

? lb. Butter

8 Thyme Sprigs

Salt

Pepper

All-Purpose Flour

Defrost pizza dough if frozen. Roll out the dough with all-purpose to ¼ inch thin. Grill the dough on medium heat for 1 minute on each side or until you see the grill marks. Cut the onions julienne and add to a sauté pan with the butter and thyme. Cook onions at low heat until onions are golden brown, stirring frequently. Place the bacon in an oven on a sheet pan at 400 degrees and cook for 8 minutes. Spread onions over grilled flatbread. Chop bacon into small dice and spread bacon and cheddar cheese over flatbread. Place flatbread in the broiler and leave in until cheese is melted. While melting the cheese, fry the eggs in a non-stick pan with butter. Once cheese is melted, place fried eggs on the flatbread. Serve immediately.

Grilled Spring Pea Soup

(Serves 4)

1 Bag Frozen Peas

1.5 Cups Chopped Ramps

1 White Onion (Diced)

1 Head Green Garlic

1 Cup Spinach (blanched)

3 Cups Whole Milk

1 Quart Water

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Lemon

Salt

Pepper

Sweat onions in olive oil with a pinch of salt in a sauté pan on medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Add peas and green garlic to the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the milk and water, increase heat, and cook until it boils, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 10-12 minutes. Add ramps and spinach, stir together, then remove mixture from heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Add mixture to blender and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a container and season with olive oil, salt, pepper and lemon to taste. Serve immediately.

Stuffed French Toast

Batter (For 4 Portions):

8 Eggs

16 oz. Milk

16 oz. Cream

1 1/4 Cups Sugar

Pinch of Nutmeg

Pinch of Cinnamon

1 Vanilla Bean

Crack eggs and put in a mixing bowl. Add half the sugar to the eggs and whisk until the color lightens. Put milk in a pot with the remaining sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla bean. Bring to a simmer. Once the mixture is simmering, remove from heat and slowly add to the egg mixture while whisking. Add cream to mixture and allow to cool in the refrigerator. (Can be made in advance)

For French Toast:

1 Whole Loaf of Challah, Brioche, or Cinnamon Raisin Bread

1/2 lb. Butter

8oz. Marsacpone Cheese

1 Tbsp. Dried Apricots (diced)

1Tbsp. Dried Cherries (diced)

1 Tbsp. Golden Raisins (diced)

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

Maple Syrup

Strawberries

Whipped Cream

Mint

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Slice bread into 1 ¼ in. pieces. Soak bread in batter mixture for 5 minutes. While bread is soaking, place the mascarpone into a mixing bowl. Add all dried fruits, vanilla extract, and brown sugar, and mix together. Place in the refrigerator. Heat a non-stick saute pan with 1 tbsp butter over medium heat. When butter begins to foam, add 2 pieces of soaked bread to the pan. Cook each side until golden brown. Place pan in oven and cook for 4 minutes. Remove pan from oven and spoon mascarpone mixture onto one piece. Take other piece and place on top. Dress with maple syrup. Serve immediately and garnish with maple syrup, whipped cream, and strawberries. Repeat process to make the desired amount.

Wild Early Strawberry Stuffed Donut

500 g All-Purpose Flower

60 g Milk

20 g Fresh Yeast

60 g Sugar

10 g Salt

200 g Butter room temp

6 Eggs

1 oz. Rum

? oz. Orange Extract

Canola Oil

Any Fruit Jam

Powdered Sugar

Heat milk in a pan until warm. Remove from heat and add yeast and sugar. Put to the side. Place all dry ingredients in Kitchen Aid or other standing mixer bowl. Slowly add eggs, yeast mixture, rum, and orange extract. Blend together with automatic mixer until mixture is pulling from the sides of the bowl, approximately 15 minutes. Add butter slowly while continuing to mix. Place mixture into plastic container and let rest overnight or until cold in the refrigerator. Once dough is correct temperature, roll to ½ in. thick. Cut out pieces with a small round cutter (1 in.). Sprinkle a tray with flower and put cut pieces on the tray.

Fill a deep stock pot half full with canola oil. Bring oil to 350 degrees. Once at the temperature, fry cut dough pieces until golden brown (at least 2-3 minutes or until cooked through). Remove from oil and place in a small mixing bowl. Toss with powdered sugar. Place fruit jam in a pastry bag or a plastic squeeze bottle. Squeeze jam into center of the donut. Serve immediately.

Prospect Benedict

Serves 4

4 English Muffins

? lb. Arugula

1 lb. Slab Bacon

2 Cloves Garlic (Thinly Sliced)

3 Egg Yolks

2 Tbsp. Champagne Vinegar

1 Pint Clarified Butter

8 Eggs

5 Tbsp. Distilled Vinegar

1 Tbsp. Canola Oil

Pinch Cayenne Pepper

Butter

Hollandaise Sauce:

Place egg yolks in a mixing bowl. Fill a pot with water, bring to a boil, then turn off heat. Place mixing bowl on top of pot with water, making sure that the bowl is not touching the water. Whisk the egg yolks until they become light in color and fluffy. While whisking, slowly add the clarified butter (melted) and whisk until the mixture becomes thick. Sprinkle with a pinch of cayenne pepper. Leave hollandaise in a warm place.

Benedict:

Fill a large pot with water and the distilled vinegar. Bring to a low simmer. Cut slab bacon to desired thickness. Sear bacon in a sauté pan with canola oil on medium heat until golden brown on both sides. Set aside. In a sauté pan with canola oil, place the arugula sliced garlic and cook until wilted, stirring often (about 1 minute). Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from pan and place on a paper towel. Press arugula between the paper towel to remove excess water. Set aside. Toast English muffins in a toaster or broiler. Crack eggs into the pot with water and distilled vinegar. If egg appears to be separating, add more distilled vinegar. Cook at least 4-5 minutes, longer for more well done eggs. Scoop eggs from liquid with a slotted spoon. Butter the English muffins. Add wilted arugula and bacon on top of English muffin. Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 2 minutes. Place poached eggs on top of arugula and bacon. Drizzle hollandaise sauce over everything. Season with salt and pepper to taste.