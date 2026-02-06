Dee Snider quits Twisted Sister over health issues, forcing band to cancel anniversary shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twisted Sister has canceled all upcoming shows.

In a recent Instagram post, the band announced that all performances planned in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary were canceled after lead singer Dee Snider's resignation.

"Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister’s lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled, beginning April 25th in (São Paulo) Brazil and continuing through the summer," the band's statement said.

The statement continued by addressing the future of the band, saying it "will be determined in the next several weeks" and encouraged fans to "stay tuned for updates."

Fans of the iconic band took to the comment section to show their love for the musicians, with one writing, "Heartbreaking news. Endless respect for a man who gave everything to rock ‘n’ roll. We stand with you, Dee."

Another wrote, "The legend of TS lives on forever. We don't need any come back or anniversary shows. The albums, photos, videos and memories remain forever, for all to see and hear."

A separate statement shared on the band's website Feb. 5 said "a lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul." It revealed that Snider has been suffering from degenerative arthritis, and he's had multiple surgeries to perform.

"Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well," the statement continued. "He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades. Says Snider, 'I don’t know of any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.'"

The statement concluded: "In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, 'A man’s got to know his limitations.' Sadly, Dee Snider now knows his."

Twisted Sister first formed in the early 1970s, with Snider joining in 1976, bringing his talents as a vocalist and songwriter. Their first album with a major record company was released in 1983, but it was their 1984 album, "Stay Hungry" that made the band a household name.

After years of success, the band disbanded in 1988 but reunited in 1997. Although they didn't release new music, they performed together often.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in June 2024, Snider discussed the hard times after the band broke up, saying he "lost everything."

"Double bankruptcy, my career collapsed," he said. "I was riding a bicycle to a desk job, answering phones. I was married, had three kids. You know, things just went incredibly south.

"People need to hear those stories and know they're not alone."