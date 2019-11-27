Sports Illustrated model Georgia Gibbs says 'loneliness is still associated with a stigma'

Sports Illustrated model Georgia Gibbs is feeling “super lonely” at the top.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to open up about her mental health and revealed that she’s “had such a mix of emotions lately.”

Posing in front of a scenic skyline in her hotel room, Gibbs spoke on her mental state and offered an apology to fans.

“Sorry I’ve been a bit absent with ‘realness’ on here guys, I’ve honestly had such a mix of emotions lately. Beyond the views, big city’s, cute outfits, the hair and makeup, honestly, I just get super lonely sometimes,” Gibbs lamented in the post.

Gibbs also spoke about the stigma that surrounds loneliness.

“Loneliness I feel is still associated with a stigma, a feeling we are ashamed of and don’t really talk about, I often feel that stupid ego cringe when I openly admit it. No one really shows you that side of what I do and sometimes when I am travelling I find it really hard to share myself naturally on here with all of you,” she continued.

Gibbs noted that with her hectic travel schedule and busy life, it can be hard to maintain personal relationships with those close to her.

“I grew up in Perth, Western Australia, I see my family sometimes twice a year which I know so many of you understand & moving around a lot means it gets hard to nurture precious friendships too.”

The Australian model, who boasts 699,000 followers on Instagram, encouraged her fans to “#DitchTheStigma” around loneliness.

“So, despite how grateful I am to live the life I do I just wanted to share with you, that if you scroll instagram and see everyone sharing moments and laughs with each other and wonder if it’s just you that feels lonely, I often feel lonely too. ❤️ #DitchTheStigma,” she concluded the post.

In a March 2018 interview with Fox News, Gibbs opened up about her career and discussed dealing with negative comments on social media.

“It’s definitely easier said than done to turn a blind eye to bullying online. I really don’t think it’s that easy. But it’s definitely something we need to focus on and address in this generation. Social media is so prominent and I guess I do get some negative comments online,” she said.

“I do get a lot of criticism of people saying, 'How can you be a body positive ambassador when you’re a size two? When you’re perfect? When you’re a model? You don’t have insecurities.' And that’s just crazy because everyone has insecurities. No one is perfect.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.