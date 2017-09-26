Sports Illustrated cover features protesting athletes but not Colin Kaepernick
Sports Illustrated released its latest cover featuring 10 prominent figures in the sports industry linking arms with the words, "A nation divided, sports united."
The new issue focuses on the ongoing political protests at sporting events.
NBA players LeBron James and Stephen Curry, WNBA player Candace Parker and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, among others, are featured on the cover. But the player who started the symbolic kneeling during the national anthem was notably absent.
Many people on Twitter were quick to ask, "Where is Colin Kaepernick?"
Uhh I think you accidentally put a picture of Roger Goodell where you meant to put Kaepernick. Might want to fix that before you go to print— Mike (@MrCockyHill) September 26, 2017
@Kaepernick7 is not on the cover?!?!? #SpeaksVolumes pic.twitter.com/ODcWa9Bbyc— RonGloverII (@RonGloverII) September 26, 2017
Where’s Colin Kaepernick? You know, the one who started it all?! Nice try SI. You still failed.— Satin Dents (@SatbyNature) September 26, 2017
How is Colin Kaepernick not included on this cover??— Cattan (@CattanScience) September 26, 2017
SI executive editor Steve Cannella explained the cover on Sports Illustrated Now.
"What we wanted to capture with this cover [was] yes the news of the weekend... but we thought the enduring message of what we saw, especially on Sunday in the NFL, was this sense of unity," he said.
More than 200 NFL players protested during the 14 games played on Sunday nationwide. Football Sunday kicked off in London with dozens of players on the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars taking a knee – the first game since Trump called out the athletes for disrespecting the nation and American flag during the protests.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.