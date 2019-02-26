Spike Lee doesn't care if Donald Trump thinks he's racist

Spike Lee doesn't mind if President Donald Trump thinks he's racist.

Trump blasted Lee after the director's Oscar acceptance speech for "BlacKkKlansman," in which he never mentioned Trump by name, but urged voters to "do the right thing" and support love over hate in the 2020 election.

SPIKE LEE SLAMS TRUMP IN EXPLETIVE-LACED MONOLOGUE AT MOVIE PREMIERE

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!” Trump tweeted Monday.

SPIKE LEE FURIOUS THAT 'GREEN BOOK' WON BEST PICTURE OSCAR, TRIED TO STORM OUT OF THEATER

Lee responded to Trump's rant with dismissal.

“Well, it’s okee-doke, you know,” he told Entertainment Weekly. on Monday. “They change the narrative.”

“They did the same thing with the African-American players who were kneeling, trying to make it into an anti-American thing, an anti-patriotic thing, and an anti-military thing,” he added. “But no one’s going for that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee announced on Instagram that he was moving on from "BlacKkKlansman" and going to Thailand for two months to film "Da 5 Bloods."

"BlacKkKlansman, that’s over," he said. "Like Jay Z says, onto the next."