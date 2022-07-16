Soprano Angel Blue pulls out of Italy opera after 'humiliating' blackface use

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Soprano Angel Blue has announced she will not perform in an opera in Italy after the theater used blackface at a previous production.

In a post on Instagram, the U.S. singer said she is pulling out of "La Traviata" at Verona's Arena after the Verdi opera "Aida" used blackface, which she described as an "archaic" theater practice that is "offensive, humiliating, and outright racist."

"Dear Friends, Family, and Opera Lovers, I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that I will not be singing La Traviata at Arena di Verona this summer as planned," Blue said.

"As many of you know, Arena di Verona recently made the decision to utilize blackface makeup in a recent production of Aida," she added. "Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society."

JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S NEW HAIRCUT DRAWS COMPARISON TO JIM CARREY’S 'DUMB AND DUMBER' LOOK

"It is offensive, humiliating, and outright racist," she said.

"La Traviata" is scheduled for July 22 and 30, where the U.S. singer was set to perform the role of Violetta.

Blue added: "I was so looking forward to making my house debut at Arena di Verona singing one of my favorite operas, but I cannot in good conscience associate myself with an institution which continues this practice. Thank you for your understanding, and to all who have shown support and sensitivity to me and my fellow artists of color."

The theater released a statement saying the opera’s use of blackface at the 2002 production was "well known" before Blue "committed herself to sing at the Arena."

JIM CARREY TEARS INTO ‘SPINELESS’ OSCARS CROWD FOR WILL SMITH OVATION AFTER SLAP: ‘I WAS SICKENED’

"Every country has different roots, and their cultural and social structures developed along different historical and cultural paths,'' the Arena of Verona Foundation statement. "Common convictions have often been reached only after years of dialogue and mutual understanding."

The statement encouraged artists and spectators to continue to have dialogue "in [an] effort to understand others' point of view, in respect of consciously assumed artistic obligations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Contraposition, judgments, labeling, lack of dialogue only feed the culture of contrasts, which we totally reject," the statement added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.