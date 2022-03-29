Jim Carrey tears into ‘spineless’ Oscars crowd for Will Smith ovation after slap: ‘I was sickened’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jim Carrey is criticizing the audience at the 94th Academy Awards for rewarding Will Smith with a standing ovation during his acceptance speech for best actor after he smacked Chris Rock on the worldwide center stage.

"I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation," the "Liar Liar" performer told Gayle King on CBS Mornings of the viral Oscars' moment while promoting his upcoming film, "Sonic 2." King made a point to note that Carrey's appearance on "Morning" was booked well in advance of the incident.

"I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it just — it really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore,'" Carrey added.

Smith was in tears while accepting his honor for "King Richard" in which he portrayed Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams. Carrey said Smith should have been escorted out of the venue for his action.

King probed Carrey on Rock’s decision not to press charges against the "Ali" star for the literal slap in the face, and from Carrey’s point of view, Rock simply doesn’t "want the hassle" that comes with filing a police report along with the subsequent media barrage. But Carey dded that had he been in Rock’s position, an expensive lawsuit would have been swift.

"I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever," said Carrey. "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever — you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

King then said that the moment had "escalated," which Carrey firmly pushed back on, explaining, "It didn't escalate. It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated, and I wish him the best. I really do."

"I don't have anything against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment," Carrey lamented. "It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night. You know, a lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have their moment in the sun and to get their award for the really hard work they did."

Carrey appeared to be most disappointed in the fact that "it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you're nominated for an Oscar," and he felt Smith hijacked the moment for a personal encounter with Rock.

"It's a gantlet of devotion that you have to do, and it was just a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing," said Carrey.

The moment in question happened when Smith stormed the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's balding head. The comedian had said he can't wait to see her in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith has been struggling with alopecia and has spoken about the condition publicly.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Leave my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth," Smith yelled back in response.

"Wow, dude. It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke," Rock continued.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," Smith repeated.

He has since publicly apologized to Rock after he slapped the comedian during the Oscars Sunday evening.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote in part on Instagram before publicly apologizing to Rock. "I was out of line and I was wrong."

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

His full statement reads: "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."