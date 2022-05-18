Soleil Moon Frye shares her 'top' parenting advice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Soleil Moon Frye is giving out her best parenting advice.

The "Punky Brewster" actress spoke with Fox News Digital at the "Ask2BSure" Meningitis B panel about how she’s focusing on listening and communicating with her teenage children.

Frye shares four children with her ex-husband, Jason Goldberg: daughters Poet, 16,and Jagger, 14, and sons Lyric, 8, and Story, 6.

"Oh, I have four incredible kids that I love with all my heart. And all I want to do is protect them and nurture them and love them," she said.

"And I just I love them so much. And I learned through a dear friend about meningitis B, which I did not realize, I made the assumption that I think so many families make that when kids are younger, they get the meningitis vaccination. I did not realize that meningitis B is something completely different."

Frye, 45, went on to share that her daughter joined her on the panel and that it was a "dream" to have her there.

"It's really a dream come true, because I think communication is such a key element of the foundation of our experiences in parenthood," she began.

"And something that I'm really working on is listening more and more. And it's been such an amazing bonding experience for us to be able to have these dialogues. And I think this is what brought us so much closer."

When she was asked about her parenting advice, Frye shared that there’s a specific element she’s focusing on as her children get older.

"My top parenting advice right now is to listen. That's what I'm really working on," she shared. "That's something that's really important to me and to hear them and to communicate and that when we fall down and make mistakes, that we can get back up and to not be so hard on ourselves and just try harder."

Frye went on to share that as her kids get older, she’s been more open with them about her own flaws and mistakes she’s made in the past.

"Also, I feel like at this point in my life with my kids, I'm also being more open about my flaws because I think so often we put our parents on these pedestals and think of them as superheroes, which of course they're superheroes," she said.

"We're also human. And so I think that's been really important to share with them that I'm going to do my best. I'm going to do things that you're not going to always approve of or think are the right choices. Just know I love you and I'm doing them out of love. And that if you don't understand it today, maybe in five, 10, 20 years from now, when you have your own children, you will."

Frye’s hit shows, including "Proud Family" and "Kid 90," have recently launched on streaming services such as Disney+ and Hulu. The actress shared that she will be a part of documentaries and other work that is set to be released in the future. She emphasized that right now, her main focus is her children.

Frye and Goldberg wed in 1998 and announced their separation in 2020. Their divorce was only recently finalized in April 2022.

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.