'So You Think You Can Dance' upcoming season not 'moving forward' due to coronavirus pandemic

"So You Think You Can Dance" is the latest television show to take a hit due to the coronavirus -- and it's a doozy.

The upcoming 17th season of FOX's hit dance competition series "will not be moving forward" because of restrictions put in place in response to the viral outbreak, a rep from the show confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

"As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time," the rep's statement read.

A source close to the situation told Variety that the network has not ruled out a possible return for the show should production be able to resume, but FOX has already set its fall and midseason programming schedule for the year, meaning "SYTYCD" may be delayed until 2021.

"SYTYCD" has been on air since 2005 and features dancers working on various styles of dancing with professionals. The show is judged by Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval, while Cat Deeley serves as host.