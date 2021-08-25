Serge Onik, 'So You Think You Can Dance' alum, dead at 33: ‘He will be truly missed’

Serge Onik, a professional dancer and lively presence who competed on season 11 of "So You Think You Can Dance," has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 33.

Onik’s manager, Jim Keith, told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday that Onik was a beloved member of the dance community and his aura reverberated everywhere he went.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," Keith said. "He will be truly missed."

"This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole," he added. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time."

Additional details regarding Onik’s death were not disclosed.

The Ukraine-born performer, who moved to the U.S. with his family at age three, advanced to the Top 10 of "SYTYCD" before he was eliminated from the competition.

His career would soon take him to the stage of "Dancing with the Stars" and a myriad of other TV series and stage performances -- most recently, the musical drama "In the Heights."

"I mean it's for literally 2 seconds but I've never been more honored to be part of a project, for a few reasons," Onik shared on Instagram of "In the Heights" in June, adding, in part, "It's such a privilege to be part of a movie that represents the cultures and peoples and dance genre that basically raised me and I owe my whole everything to."

Onik also lent his time teaching others the art of dance as well.

A peer of Onik’s, professional dancer Elena Grinenko, paid tribute to him in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"RIP @sergeonik We going to miss you," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Onik. "I'm so sad that world lost such an amazing person like you."