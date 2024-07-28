Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga marvel at Olympic women's gymnastics competition

USA women's gymnastics team advanced to the team final on Tuesday

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Despite the hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Paris right now to watch the 2024 Olympic Games, you're guaranteed to still recognize someone in the crowd.

A-list stars, many donning patriotic gear, showed up on day 2 to watch the women's gymnastics qualifying round, where USA Olympian Simone Biles shined despite a calf injury.

Tom Cruise was spotted in the stands looking invested in the competition from his seat. At one point, the actor looked stunned, rifling his fingers through his hair while watching.

Tom Cruise sitting behind glass caps his hands watching the Artistic Gymnastics

Tom Cruise looked attentive in the stands as he clapped during the performances. (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise puts his fingers through his hair and looks stunned while watching the olympics

Tom Cruise looked stressed, running his fingers through his hair, while watching the gymnastics. (Tom Weller/Voigt/Getty Images)

Swarmed by fans, the "Top Gun" actor also took time for pictures. Many attendees were just as excited to see him as they were the athletes.

Tom Cruise poses for a photo with fans at the Olympics

Tom Cruise posed for pictures with many fans in the stands. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A spirited Lady Gaga was seen immersing herself in the lively Bercy Arena, celebrating with fans.

The "Bad Romance" singer took to Instagram to share how impressed she was by the performances. 

"Unimaginable strength and talent," she wrote in her stories above a video of Biles during the vault. "Will never forget today I'm so grateful to be so close and witness these incredible women!"

Lady Gaga in a blue USA sweatshirt puts up her hands for high fives with fans

An animated Lady Gaga celebrated with fans while watching the artistic gymnastics women's qualification round. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

She also posted a video to her feed of Biles on the balance beam. "

She nailed it," the singer wrote of the Olympian. "What an honor to be so close!!!!"

Snoop Dogg, who is commentating for the Olympics, was spotted enjoying himself, as well.

One photograph captured the rapper in a moment of disbelief, raising his sunglasses and eyebrows following a moment on the floor. 

Snoop Dogg raises his glasses and eyebrows while watching the Olympics

Snoop Dogg appeared to be in disbelief watching the qualifying round. (Arturo Holmes/Getty images)

Ariana Grande and her "Wicked" co-star, Cynthia Erivo, were also spotted paying close attention.

Ariana Grande in a white dress looks up seated next to Cynthia Erivo in a mint green striped shirt

"Wicked" co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo during the competition. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev looked very patriotic, wearing a white sweatshirt with an American flag and the Olympic rings. She sat beside her boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev in a white USA Olympics sweatshirt looks up as she is seated next to boyfriend Shaun White at the Olympics

Actress Nina Dobrev and her Olympian boyfriend Shaun White look focused during the qualifying round. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A seated Jessica Chastain appeared to wear the same sweater as Dobrev.

Jessica Chastain in a white America Olympic sweatshirt

Jessica Chastain was spotted in the stands. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Nick Jonas was photographed enjoying a beverage while watching gymnastics from above. He was seated in a more exclusive section.

Nick Jonas in a blue zip up looks down at the Olympics

Nick Jonas enjoyed a beverage from high above the floor. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also spotted getting assistance in the crowd. Wintour, who famously wears her sunglasses inside, did not remove them for the events.

Anna Wintour in a colorful dress points outward next to a man at the Olympics

Anna Wintour didn't ditch her signature sunglasses to watch the events. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The USA women's gymnastics squad advanced to the Team Final, which takes place on July 30. Both Biles and Sunisa [Suni] Lee qualified for the all-around finals, which will be held on Aug. 1.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

