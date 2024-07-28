Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga marvel at Olympic women's gymnastics competition

Despite the hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Paris right now to watch the 2024 Olympic Games, you're guaranteed to still recognize someone in the crowd.

A-list stars, many donning patriotic gear, showed up on day 2 to watch the women's gymnastics qualifying round, where USA Olympian Simone Biles shined despite a calf injury.

Tom Cruise was spotted in the stands looking invested in the competition from his seat. At one point, the actor looked stunned, rifling his fingers through his hair while watching.

PARIS OLYMPICS CHURNS ON AS LAST SUPPER PARODY DRAWS INTENSE SCRUTINY

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swarmed by fans, the "Top Gun" actor also took time for pictures. Many attendees were just as excited to see him as they were the athletes.

A spirited Lady Gaga was seen immersing herself in the lively Bercy Arena, celebrating with fans.

The "Bad Romance" singer took to Instagram to share how impressed she was by the performances.

"Unimaginable strength and talent," she wrote in her stories above a video of Biles during the vault. "Will never forget today I'm so grateful to be so close and witness these incredible women!"

She also posted a video to her feed of Biles on the balance beam. "

She nailed it," the singer wrote of the Olympian. "What an honor to be so close!!!!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Snoop Dogg, who is commentating for the Olympics, was spotted enjoying himself, as well.

One photograph captured the rapper in a moment of disbelief, raising his sunglasses and eyebrows following a moment on the floor.

Ariana Grande and her "Wicked" co-star, Cynthia Erivo, were also spotted paying close attention.

Image 1 of 5 next

Image 2 of 5 prev next

Image 3 of 5 prev next

Image 4 of 5 prev next

Image 5 of 5 prev

Nina Dobrev looked very patriotic, wearing a white sweatshirt with an American flag and the Olympic rings. She sat beside her boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White.

A seated Jessica Chastain appeared to wear the same sweater as Dobrev.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nick Jonas was photographed enjoying a beverage while watching gymnastics from above. He was seated in a more exclusive section.

Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also spotted getting assistance in the crowd. Wintour, who famously wears her sunglasses inside, did not remove them for the events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The USA women's gymnastics squad advanced to the Team Final, which takes place on July 30. Both Biles and Sunisa [Suni] Lee qualified for the all-around finals, which will be held on Aug. 1.