Snoop Dogg says he was offered $100 million to join OnlyFans as a creator, but he turned down the opportunity because of his wife.

Snoop Dogg has been married to Shante Broadus since 1997. The rapper filed for divorce in 2004 but reconciled with his wife three years later and dropped the legal matter.

According to the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, Broadus was not "gonna allow" Snoop Dogg to be part of the risqué platform.

"They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop," he recalled during an Instagram Live with "Wake & Bake with Double S Express." "You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’"

"Ain't no way in the world [my wife] gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money,'" Snoop Dogg added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to OnlyFans for comment.

The creator platform has many celebrity users, including Carmen Electra, Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami, as well as his ex Denise Richards.

Rapper Iggy Azalea, Donna D'Errico and Bella Thorne also cash in on OnlyFans.

Electra told Fox News Digital that she is reeling in what she calls some of her most exciting work to date on OnlyFans. She feels the site is a "safe place" where she can be a real creator.

"I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it."

Another thing Electra loves about the site is that she has complete control over what she decides to release as "there's no one telling you what to do; I'm my own boss."

She added, "It's intense and very empowering. It's so self-empowering. And creatively, I've always had so many fun and creative ideas, and there's been times when I've been able to follow through with those with different projects I'm working on."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.