‘The Price is Right’ player nearly experiences wardrobe malfunction on game show

An overly excited contestant on "The Price is Right" had a fashion slip-up during the beloved game show earlier this week.

Arkansas native Christianne jumped up and down with excitement when she was called down to meet "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey, 66.

After she ran down the stage to meet Carey, she held up the top of her red and white checkered dress multiple times.

"Hi, right over here. How are you doing?" Carey asked the woman.

"I can’t see your name. What’s your name?"

After the contestant repeated her name, Carey greeted her and said, "Nice to see you, Christianne. Welcome to the show."

She continued to pull up her dress to narrowly avoid her wardrobe malfunction as Carey announced the prizes she could win.

Christianne wore a black jacket over her dress, a hat that said "America" in bold red letters and brown cowboy boots.

She proceeded to play the game "Do the Math," during which she had to guess if the price was lower or higher than the electronics presented on the stage.

Once Christianne won the game, she jumped up and down again with excitement but held onto her dress tightly so it wouldn’t fall.

The "Price is Right" player isn’t the first contestant to experience a game show fail.

Last year, during an episode of "Wheel of Fortune," a contestant gave a risqué viral answer as he attempted to solve a puzzle.

Contestant Tavaris Williams went viral last May on the game show when he answered the first toss-up puzzle with a NSFW response.

"I tried to just beat my contestants by buzzing in first and letting my brain catch up," Williams told Fox News Digital at the time.

"And when my brain was ready to speak, I saw the R, I saw the B, I saw the T. I went for ‘Right in the butt.' … And once [host Pat Sajak] said ‘no,’ oh, it was the worst feeling," he added with a laugh.

Host Vanna White was at the puzzle board as the letters for the phrase were revealed — "_ _ _ _ /I _ /T _ E /B _ _ T!"

Williams quickly buzzed in and confidently said, "Right in the butt."

His answer was met with brief silence, then audience laughter, followed by a "What?" from fellow contestant Tyra and a definitive "no" from Sajak as a look of utter surprise crossed Williams' face.

The correct answer was "T H I S / I S / T H E / B E S T !"

"None of those common sense [thoughts like], ‘Well, there wasn't enough letters for the word "right"’ [or] ‘This is a family show.’ None of that is going through your head when you have 50 monitors above you, the lights are extra bright, there are 100 stagehands, there’s producers, there’s sound guys," he said.

"And I was standing next to Pat, so I had to say something. I wasn't going to get buzzed without saying something. And the rest is history."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.