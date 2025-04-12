Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

‘The Price is Right’ player nearly experiences wardrobe malfunction on game show

Bob Barker was the longtime host of the game show from 1972 to 2007

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant explains his risqué answer Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant explains his risqué answer

Tavaris Williams went viral on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after a shocking answer. He explained the thought process that led to his surprising guess on the game show.

An overly excited contestant on "The Price is Right" had a fashion slip-up during the beloved game show earlier this week. 

Arkansas native Christianne jumped up and down with excitement when she was called down to meet "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey, 66. 

After she ran down the stage to meet Carey, she held up the top of her red and white checkered dress multiple times. 

BOB BARKER, LONGTIME ‘THE PRICE IS RIGHT’ HOST, DEAD AT 99

price is right, wardrobe malfunction

A "Price is Right" contestant had a fashion slip-up during the beloved game show. (CBS/Price is Right)

"Hi, right over here. How are you doing?" Carey asked the woman. 

"I can’t see your name. What’s your name?"

drew carey, the price is right

After the game show player ran down the stage to meet Carey, she held up the top of her red and white checkered dress multiple times.  (CBS/The Price is Right)

After the contestant repeated her name, Carey greeted her and said, "Nice to see you, Christianne. Welcome to the show."

She continued to pull up her dress to narrowly avoid her wardrobe malfunction as Carey announced the prizes she could win. 

wardrobe malfunction, price is right

A "Price is Right" player continued to pull up her dress to narrowly avoid a wardrobe malfunction as Carey announced potential prizes.  (CBS/The Price is Right)

Christianne wore a black jacket over her dress, a hat that said "America" in bold red letters and brown cowboy boots. 

She proceeded to play the game "Do the Math," during which she had to guess if the price was lower or higher than the electronics presented on the stage. 

Once Christianne won the game, she jumped up and down again with excitement but held onto her dress tightly so it wouldn’t fall. 

Drew Carey, Bob Barker

Comedian Drew Carey, host of "The Price is Right," took over for longtime former host Bob Barker, right, in 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT EXPLAINS RISQUÉ VIRAL ANSWER

The "Price is Right" player isn’t the first contestant to experience a game show fail. 

WATCH: ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTESTANT EXPLAINS HIS RISQUÉ ANSWER

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant explains his risqué answer Video

Last year, during an episode of "Wheel of Fortune," a contestant gave a risqué viral answer as he attempted to solve a puzzle. 

Contestant Tavaris Williams went viral last May on the game show when he answered the first toss-up puzzle with a NSFW response.

"I tried to just beat my contestants by buzzing in first and letting my brain catch up," Williams told Fox News Digital at the time.

"And when my brain was ready to speak, I saw the R, I saw the B, I saw the T. I went for ‘Right in the butt.' … And once [host Pat Sajak] said ‘no,’ oh, it was the worst feeling," he added with a laugh.

Host Vanna White was at the puzzle board as the letters for the phrase were revealed — "_ _ _ _ /I _ /T _ E /B _ _ T!"

Williams quickly buzzed in and confidently said, "Right in the butt."

His answer was met with brief silence, then audience laughter, followed by a "What?" from fellow contestant Tyra and a definitive "no" from Sajak as a look of utter surprise crossed Williams' face.

Pat Sajak in a black suit extends his arms on either side of him on set

Last year, during an episode of "Wheel of Fortune," a contestant gave a risqué viral answer as he attempted to solve a puzzle.  (Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)

The correct answer was "T H I S / I S / T H E / B E S T !"

"None of those common sense [thoughts like], ‘Well, there wasn't enough letters for the word "right"’ [or] ‘This is a family show.’ None of that is going through your head when you have 50 monitors above you, the lights are extra bright, there are 100 stagehands, there’s producers, there’s sound guys," he said. 

"And I was standing next to Pat, so I had to say something. I wasn't going to get buzzed without saying something. And the rest is history."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

