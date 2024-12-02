Snoop Dogg gifted his daughter $1 million for her wedding

Snoop Dogg loves his kids.

During a recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with his daughter, Cori Broadus, the two played a game called "Snoop & Cori's Confessions," in which the two answered questions about the other. One of the questions host, Jennifer Hudson asked, was what the most expensive gift Snoop ever gave his daughter was.

"It's the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn't opened it yet," he shared during the episode on Monday. "It was a million dollars for her wedding."

Snoop jokingly added that if this was his wedding, it would have cost "$100 and $900 would have gone in my pocket."

SNOOP DOGG CELEBRATES WITH US SWIMMER'S WIFE DURING GOLD MEDAL RACE IN HEARTWARMING MOMENT

Broadus and her fiancé, Wayne Duece, got engaged in November 2022, and had planned on getting married earlier this year. However, their plans were pushed back when Broadus — who was diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6 — suffered a stroke in January 2024.

The road to planning the wedding and the highs and lows the couple experienced during the process were documented in the upcoming three-part E! docuseries, "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story."

"It's the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn't opened it yet. It was a million dollars for her wedding." — Snoop Dogg

When it comes to his daughter's fiancé, Snoop couldn't help but gush about how much he loves him, saying he has called him his son-in-law for a while now. He even revealed he often takes Duece's side over his daughter's when they argue, explaining, "He's always in the right."

"I know he's the one," he said. "As a father, you know. I'm gonna speak for him because, as a father, one thing you know is when it's your baby girl, you ain't gonna hand her off to nobody who ain't gonna handle her with care."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After getting emotional while speaking about the love his daughter and Duece share, Snoop told Hudson, "I watched her from creation to now so I'm supposed to get emotional about it."

The proud father mentioned another expensive gift he once gave his daughter, while answering a different question earlier in the game, revealing he bought her a G Wagon for her sixteenth birthday.

"I don't know what happened, but I bought her a G Wagon for her 16th birthday, and all of a sudden, the mama had a G Wagon," Snoop said. After Hudson asked if Broadus gave her mom the car, Snoop clarified, saying, "She didn't give it to her, she took it away. Her grounding was taking it away."

"She was driving me to the nail shop, I'm like, ‘Mom, you cold. You cold,’" Broadus added, also noting she couldn't divulge what she got in trouble for at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When it comes down to it, Broadus admits she could not have asked for better parents, recognizing that their parenting methods made her the person she is today.

"I think the best thing is he's just so supportive," she said of her dad. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Wait, this is my dad?' He's such this legend, but he's always there for me and shows me everything that I need to know in life."