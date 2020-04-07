Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Hal Willner, 'Saturday Night Live' music producer, dead at 64

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 7Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Film and TV music producer Hal Willner died on Tuesday, Fox News can confirm. He was 64 years old.

A rep for Willner said that the cause of death is not yet confirmed but that he "had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but he wasn't diagnosed."

On March 24, Willner tweeted that he might have contracted coronavirus. He wrote, "In bed on upper west side," and posted a photo of the map of the United States highlighting coronavirus hotspots.

Willner had worked on "Saturday Night Live" as a music sketch music producer since 1981.

Former "SNL" cast member Seth Meyers paid tribute to Willner on Twitter after learning about his death. "As unique a person I ever had the fortune to cross paths with," he wrote.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote, "Absolutely devastated to get this news about my weird and lovely pal, Hal. We are heartbroken."

Willner was also a score producer on "Gangs of New York" in 2002, "Talladega Nights" in 2006," and "Step Brothers" in 2008.