Hal Willner, 'Saturday Night Live' music producer, dead at 64

Film and TV music producer Hal Willner died on Tuesday, Fox News can confirm. He was 64 years old.

A rep for Willner said that the cause of death is not yet confirmed but that he "had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but he wasn't diagnosed."

On March 24, Willner tweeted that he might have contracted coronavirus. He wrote, "In bed on upper west side," and posted a photo of the map of the United States highlighting coronavirus hotspots.

Willner had worked on "Saturday Night Live" as a music sketch music producer since 1981.

Former "SNL" cast member Seth Meyers paid tribute to Willner on Twitter after learning about his death. "As unique a person I ever had the fortune to cross paths with," he wrote.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote, "Absolutely devastated to get this news about my weird and lovely pal, Hal. We are heartbroken."

Willner was also a score producer on "Gangs of New York" in 2002, "Talladega Nights" in 2006," and "Step Brothers" in 2008.