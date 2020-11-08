‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch shows Donald Trump escaping the White House in O.J. Simpson-style police chase

“Saturday Night Live” aired multiple segments about President Trump’s second-term loss.

During a segment with guest host Dave Chappelle and “SNL” cast member Ego Nwodim, the two comedians led a mock DC Morning newscast that showed Trump on the run with his son Donald Trump Jr. as the pair leave the White House in an O.J. Simpson-style chase.

As the breaking news comes in, the camera jumps to a faux live shot of a white Ford Bronco driving down a highway at a moderate speed with a squad of police cars not far behind, much like Simpson’s infamous chase on June 17, 1994.

“Is President Trump in there?” Nwodim asked.

“It appears so. I’m told he’s crouching down in the backseat. Don Jr. is at the wheel,” Chappelle replied.

When asked why police officers were not stopping the vehicle, Chappelle explained it was “a volatile situation.”

“If they spook the president, he could unleash an army of Proud Boys and flag-waving trucks,” he joked. “He’s like Aquaman but instead of fish he could summon the entire parking lot of a Cracker Barrel.”

Shortly after, Nwodim introduced an audio clip of what is supposed to be Trump Jr. making a 911 call.

Trump Jr., voiced by “SNL” cast member Mikey Day, makes what sounds like a desperate plea to the police.

“This is Don Jr., I have the president in the car. This is not about me OK, right now we’re OK, but you gotta tell the police to just back off. Tell them to stand down or dad officially starts the campaign for 2024,” the Trump Jr. character warns. “My father has the announcement tweet ready to go, he just has to push one button.”

After the clip concludes, Nwodim commented that “this has really taken a desperate turn for the president.”

“It sure has,” Chappelle agreed. “And you hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.”