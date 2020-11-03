Ice Cube lashes out at 'SNL' for implying he's voting for Trump out of 'greed'

Ice Cube lashed out at “Saturday Night Live” for mocking him during its Halloween episode cold open about working with Donald Trump.

The last episode of the popular NBC sketch show before the 2020 election opened with Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden reading a parody of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven” and featured appearances by Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton, Mikey Day’s Nate Silver, as well as Ice Cube and Lil Wayne, played by cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, respectively.

As Biden read from the story, he noted that the rappers are planning to vote for Trump before the camera panned to show them standing beside him wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats. The duo noted that they will cast a vote for Trump because, as wealthy celebrities, they’re worried about their taxes going up under a Biden presidency.

“f--- you SNL,” the real-life Ice Cube tweeted in response to the clip. “Trying to reduce me to greed.”

In the sketch, the two rappers noted that Trump has been working with them on his Platinum Plan for the Black community in America.

“If you’ve got a Platinum Record, you can plan on him doing a photo op with you,” Thompson says as Cube during the sketch.

The real-life rapper apparently took issue with the notion that he’s supporting Trump in an effort to pay fewer taxes. In fact, during a recent appearance on “The Daily Show,” he refused to endorse either Trump or Biden, reasoning that the second he does, the issues presented in his “Contract with Black America” would go out the window and he’d be lumped in as just another celebrity endorser.

“I want to keep our issues top-of-mind and at the forefront of everything. So, you know, it’s politics; the Trump campaign put out those headlines, but you’ve got both sides putting out headlines. You’ve got celebrities on both sides with headlines,” he explained. “You know, campaigns try to use political footballs in any way they can. At the end of the day, American people are smarter than that. American people are going to look at all of the facts and go and vote for the person they believe can win and do a better job.”

Ice Cube summed up his thoughts on the subject of working with Trump by noting that anyone who thinks working with him on behalf of the Black community makes him an outright Trump supporter is incorrect.

“I knew whoever did and tried to use me like that would be mistaken because I was going to come out and tell the real,” he concluded. “I’m going to always speak the truth and that’s the problem. I understand the game. I don’t mind people taking shots at me because I talk to both sides of the aisle, but always believe this is a non-partisan issue. I’ve been saying ‘bipartisan’ but it’s really a non-partisan issue. No matter what side of the fence you’re on, it’s time for both sides to come together and solve this problem.”

In his “Contract with Black America,” Ice Cube asks politicians for banking, police and prison reform; elimination of all Confederate statues; federal funding of “baby bonds” starting with $1,000 at birth, among other reforms to support the Black community in order to earn the “support of the Black vote.”