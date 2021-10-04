Singer Duffy shares 'passing thoughts' on social media after revealing she was raped, drugged

Duffy, the singer best known for the 2008 hit " Mercy ," returned to social media to share some "passing thoughts."

"Hi," she wrote on Instagram. "Sharing passing thoughts. I don’t envisage this being a permanent thing, something to connect. Nervous. Doing it anyway. Duffy."

Her following eight posts featured simple phrases written in black and white text. The posts emphasized the phrases: the sun, acceptance, music, attraction, confused, history, love, and heart. She signed each one with her name.

For the sun post, Duffy wrote: "It’s painful for a seed in the dark, before it meets the sun." For acceptance, she said, "Sometimes, as hard as it is, we have to understand there are things we cannot accept and accept there are things we cannot understand."

Music's post included, "Starves a hurting mind and feeds the heart." History said, "If you ever begin to take life too seriously, read history." Heart's musing was, "Listen to your heart, it’s where God speaks."

Back in February, Duffy shared a heartbreaking tale about why she’s remained distant and absent from the world of music for so many years following her second album, "Endlessly," which was released 10 years ago.

"You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it," Duffy wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time accompanied by a black-and-white image of her on a narrow street.

The singer explained that a number of fans had speculated "what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why," adding that she was finally contacted by a journalist over the summer with who she felt compelled to share her story.

"He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak," she said before explaining her absence to the world.

"The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."

Though Duffy did not name her alleged abuser, she said that over the course of her absence from music, her heart slowly "unbroke."

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes," she explained. "I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

