Sinead O'Connor's memoir 'Rememberings' coming out in June

Sinead O'Connor has a new project in the works.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Monday that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's memoir, “Rememberings,” will come out June 1.

Houghton Mifflin is calling the book a “revelatory” account of O'Connor's life, from her childhood in Dublin through such triumphs as her cover of Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and through her many controversies and her struggles with mental illness.

“This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years,” O’Connor said in a statement.

Last month, the 53-year-old announced she was entering a year-long treatment program for trauma and addiction.

"I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts," O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

"This year I lost someone beloved and has affected me so badly that I became briefly addicted to a drug other than weed," she said.

"I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business," the entertainer continued. "And never learned really how to make a normal life."

The mother to sons Jake, 32, Roisin, 25, and Shane, 15 also apologized to fans for postponing her tour and told them to hold onto their tickets.

"If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don't, I won't," she explained. "If you knew the six years I've had, [you'd] know what I'm talking about. And I will explain very clearly in 2022."

O'Connor, who turns 54 this week, is also known for the albums “The Lion and the Cobra” and “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got." Her most recent full-length recording, “I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss,” came out in 2014, but she is working on new material and has said she hopes to have an album out in 2022.

This fall, she released a cover of the late Mahalia Jackson's “Trouble of the World.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.