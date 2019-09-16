Sinead O'Connor says she's always been Muslim but didn't realize it

Sinead O'Connor insists that she's always been Muslim — but that she only realized it recently.

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer, who revealed she was Muslim in 2018, explained on "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, "In Islam, you don’t call it conversion. You call it reversion — the idea is you were born Muslim in the first place, that any person with any logic would realize they were born Muslim all along."

"That's actually what happened to me, by being a theologian all my life. I never thought that I would join any particular religion, but because I grew up in a theocracy, I was very interested in theology," she said. "So I studied all the different religions, and I actually left Islam until last, because I had such a huge amount of prejudice about it actually, you know? But as soon as I read chapter two, I was like, 'Oh my God. I've been a Muslim my whole life and didn't even realize it.'"

O'Connor says that the second chapter of the Koran exists to confirm all previous scripture and "to complain about how all that scripture had been tampered with."

She added that Muslims are very "tender" and "very loving people, despite what anyone may think."

"It makes me laugh, because I supposed I'm used to [it] as a woman, for starters," she said. "As a bit of a controversial woman, I'm used to putting up with abuse ... I can't explain why, but if somebody hates me because I'm a Muslim, I stand up a bit taller."

As far as her incendiary comments shortly following her reversion to Islam, in which she said she doesn't want to associate with white people, she says it was taken out of context.

"It was never true," she insisted. O'Connor says her claim was to make a point that complaining about white people is much less acceptable than mocking the Grenfell Tower fire victims, who were largely black and brown. "Also I was very unwell at the time," she admitted, adding she had a lot of anger due to Islamophobia she experienced at the early stages of her reversion to Islam over wearing a hijab.