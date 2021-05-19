Sinead O'Connor claims Prince once terrorized, stalked her in new memoir

Sinead O'Connor is opening up about a memory involving the late singer Prince belittling and stalking her after during uncomfortable visit to his Hollywood home years ago.

The Irish singer, who is 54, is releasing a memoir titled "Rememberings" in June. In a new interview with the New York Times, the artist shared a story she always vowed to share one day when writing a book about her life.

O'Connor tells the outlet about a meeting she had with Prince after the singer "summoned" her to his Hollywood mansion. The connection between O'Connor and the late "Purple Rain" singer is unique given she catapulted to fame after her cover song of his "Nothing Compares 2 U" was a hit.

"You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician," O’Connor said, "but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women."

O'Connor was referring to a day in which Prince "terrorized" her, according to the outlet. After making her way to Prince's property, her book claims that Prince "chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she had repeatedly refused it," and then "sweetly suggested a pillow fight, only to thump her with something hard he'd slipped into his pillowcase," according to the outlet.

What's more, the Times reports that O'Connor reveals in "Rememberings" that Prince later "chased" her after she left his home in the middle of the night. She alleges he stalked her using his car, jumped out and "chased her around the highway."

But O'Connor claims Prince's alleged treatment of her doesn't have an effect on her today even if she went viral for covering his song.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's my song," she said.

Prince died on April 21, 2016. Reps for Prince's estate did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

O'Connor conducted the interview from a mountaintop in Ireland where she's been living amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She also recalls in her book a moment that stands out in her career: when she came under fire for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II on "Saturday Night Live." Today, she doesn't view the stunt as something that ruined her career.

"I feel that having a No. 1 record derailed my career, and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track" she writes in her upcoming book, according to the Times.

"I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant," she said of her protest against abuse in the Catholic Church. But it was very traumatizing," she added. "It was open season on treating me like a crazy b---h."

Last November, the 53-year-old singer-songwriter revealed her plans to undergo one year of treatment at a rehabilitation center after suffering a "traumatic six years." She opened up about her willingness to seek help to overcome past traumas in a Twitter thread at the time. She explained her plan to postpone her performances scheduled for 2021.

"Message for folks who have tickets for next year's shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts," she began in a series of tweets.

O'Connor explained she has been addicted to marijuana for 34 years, which she called a "lifetime."

"I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business," she continued on the social media platform. "And never learned really how to make a normal life."

She then asked her fans to "be supportive and understanding." She promised she would be back in 2022 with a "new album and tour."