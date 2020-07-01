Sia voices support for Paris Jackson amid backlash over 'Habit' film where she plays Jesus

Paris Jackson has one huge supporter among a slew of people who have banded together in order to denounce her upcoming film “Habit.”

Pop singer Sia issued a vote of confidence for the 22-year-old actress on Wednesday when she tweeted at Jackson after an online petition intended to stop the film's release returned more than 260,000 signatures as of July 1.

"Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person," Sia, 44, wrote on Twitter.

The film that spurned such a reaction from detractors is Jackson’s movie “Habit,” in which the daughter of the late Michael Jackson plays Jesus alongside model and actress Bella Thorne. Thorne, also 22, plays a woman with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun in order to escape a violent drug deal.

A petition was started on Change.org seeking to block the “blasphemous Hollywood film” for depicting Jesus as a “lesbian woman.” However, the promotional materials for the movie have made no mention of Jackson playing Jesus as a lesbian.

This isn't the only petition designed to stop the film from reaching the public. A group called One Million Moms previously started one to block the film -- which it says “mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith” -- that’s already generated more than 70,000 signatures.

Musicians Josie Ho, Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart also appear in the film, along with model Andreja Pejic. “Habit” currently has no release date.

Jackson has had a limited acting career thus far, most notably appearing in several episodes of the series "Star" and in the film "Gringo." She's also appeared in a 30 Seconds to Mars music video for the song "Rescue Me."

